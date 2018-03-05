Controversial star wears 'wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen'

Blanca Blanco, the actress who made a statement at the Golden Globes by wearing a red dress while most other attendees opted for black gowns to protest sexual harassment in the entertainment industry, is back with another standout look.

Blanca once again walked the red carpet in the standout colour from designer Atria Couture, with the actress helping to design the dress.

“The colours I selected were important to me because those colors symbolise equality, new beginnings, and passion,” she told Fox News.

Although her last look featured cutouts across the front, her outfit for the Academy Awards similarly revealed a lot of skin but in a different manner. The front of the dress was plunging, dipping to her torso just above her bellybutton. The piece also had a high leg slit.

Needless to say, the Twitterverse had something to say about her outfit choice, with one user claiming it was a “wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen.”

Blanca Blanco ... oh there's a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen... eek #oscars pic.twitter.com/ErqxiWomib — Skinny Doll (@theskinnydoll) March 4, 2018

The actress admits she took the criticism to heart over her sexy look in January.

“But I guess it’s part of being in our industry,” she said. “We have people who appreciate you and others that don’t. The designer Atria Couture did an amazing job with my dress and I appreciate them for dressing me. Shaming is part of the problem.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram