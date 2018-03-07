News

Meryl Streep's secret #TimesUp statement revealed

Erin Donnelly
Yahoo7 Be /

Days before the 2018 Oscars, #TimesUp organisers confirmed that the event would not have a dress code to protest sexual misconduct within the industry.

Many attendees, however, supported the movement by adding #TimesUp pins to their tuxedo lapels, clutches, and gowns - or, in the case of Best Actress nominee Meryl Streep, somewhere else that no one seemed to notice at the time.

A few eagle-eyed fans noticed that the star of The Post – whose glasses and red gown also fetched comparisons to a Shrek2 character - had discreetly affixed the pin to the bun at the nape of her neck. Streep’s husband, Don Gummer, wore a pin in a more obvious location: his jacket lapel.

Meryl Oscars 2018

Meryl supported the #TimesUp movement on the red carpet in her own way. Photo: Getty

The subtle sartorial move earned praise from those who noticed it.

The star has previously been criticised for her past professional ties to Harvey Weinstein, with some accusing her of being complicit in his alleged abuse of women.

Meryl Streep The Post Oscars

Meryl placed her support in her hairstyle, pinning her hair with a #TimesUp pin. Photo: Getty

Streep has since distanced herself from the disgraced producer, calling his recent attempts to use her as part of his legal defense 'pathetic and exploitive'.



Streep’s hair trick wasn’t the only inventive way celebrities showed their support.

Emma Watson wore a temporary #TimesUp tattoo on her arm as she made the Oscars after-party scene, but was forced to hit back after she came under fire for trolls for missing an apostrophe in her tatt.

