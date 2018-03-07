Meryl Streep's secret #TimesUp statement revealed

Days before the 2018 Oscars, #TimesUp organisers confirmed that the event would not have a dress code to protest sexual misconduct within the industry.

Many attendees, however, supported the movement by adding #TimesUp pins to their tuxedo lapels, clutches, and gowns - or, in the case of Best Actress nominee Meryl Streep, somewhere else that no one seemed to notice at the time.

A few eagle-eyed fans noticed that the star of The Post – whose glasses and red gown also fetched comparisons to a Shrek2 character - had discreetly affixed the pin to the bun at the nape of her neck. Streep’s husband, Don Gummer, wore a pin in a more obvious location: his jacket lapel.

The subtle sartorial move earned praise from those who noticed it.

The star has previously been criticised for her past professional ties to Harvey Weinstein, with some accusing her of being complicit in his alleged abuse of women.

Streep has since distanced herself from the disgraced producer, calling his recent attempts to use her as part of his legal defense 'pathetic and exploitive'.

A few things:



1. Frances Mcdormand’s speech...brought me to tears

2. Meryl Streep incorporating the Times Up pin in her hair... brought me to tears

3. The following picture... brought me to tears pic.twitter.com/BgLdGpfxP6 — MADMAX (@sarahburhans_) March 5, 2018

Streep’s hair trick wasn’t the only inventive way celebrities showed their support.

Emma Watson wore a temporary #TimesUp tattoo on her arm as she made the Oscars after-party scene, but was forced to hit back after she came under fire for trolls for missing an apostrophe in her tatt.

