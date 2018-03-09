Meghan Markle's $500 coat sells out in minutes

When she’s not making inspiring speeches about women’s rights and killing it as a successful actress, Meghan Markle is absolutely killing it in the fashion department.

The stunning 36-year-old actress, who visited Birmingham yesterday with Prince Harry, showed up wearing a $500 J. Crew wrap coat in navy and white.

And just like her future sister-in-law, who causes a stir every time she’s seen out in public, people were so in love with Meghan’s coat that it sold out within minutes of her outing.

The coat, which is available to buy on net-a-porter, is described as ‘tailored from insulating wool-blend in a versatile navy hue’.

“The slightly loose shape makes it easy to layer over crisp shirts and casual knits, while the contrasting white edges nod to the brand's signature stripes,” the description reads.

Meghan decided to match her coat with a crisp, white, All Saints Ridley white turtleneck jumper.

To beat the cold Birmingham weather, Meghan wore a pair of black Alexander Wang cropped pants and black Manolo Balhnik heels.

She also carried a $1,595 navy Altuzarra Ghianda Saddle bag, which actually isn’t even available to the public in that colour yet.

Meghan and Harry were in Birmingham to attend Millennium Point, which is a hub for some of the biggest technology organisations in the city.

The duo visited social enterprise Stemettes, which aims to encourage girls to pursue careers in STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

They then visited Coach Core, which is run by The Royal Foundation and provides sports apprentices to young people.

