Jennifer Lopez, 48, breaks the internet with her insane abs

She’s just a few years shy of hitting her milestone 50th birthday, and Jennifer Lopez has sent social media into meltdown after sharing photos of her incredible body.

The mum-of-two was all about the workout when she posted snaps of her in a crop top and leggings to her 73 million Instagram fans.

“Up and at ‘em rise and shine,” Jennifer captioned the post. “About to get in this workout in my new leggings.”

But it wasn’t the actress’ workout gear everyone was eyeing off, but JLo’s flawless six pack.

“Leggings looking good but, I'm sorry that's not what got my attention,” commented one fan.

Juggling being a mum to 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with filming her new TV show World of Dance, Jennifer says her workouts help energise her so she can keep up with her intense schedule.

"I love the way working out makes me feel, so I try to keep my body hydrated and well rested after every workout,” she told HELLO!

“That way, I'm ready to hit it hard again the next day.”

While other mums might struggle to hit JLo’s priority of getting eight hours of sleep a night, the actress does make sure to incorporate her kids into her healthy lifestyle.

“I also love to relax with my kids after a workout and share a healthy snack with them,” she said.

“I always carry fruit and veggies with me to give me something to snack on between meals."

