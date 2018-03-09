News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The Veronicas Lisa Origliasso bought her vintage dress day before engagement
Veronicas' Lisa found engagement dress the day before ceremony

Jennifer Lopez, 48, breaks the internet with her insane abs

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

She’s just a few years shy of hitting her milestone 50th birthday, and Jennifer Lopez has sent social media into meltdown after sharing photos of her incredible body.

Elizabeth Hurley's nephew pictured for the first time since stabbing
1:07

Elizabeth Hurley's nephew pictured for the first time since stabbing
Liz Hurley’s fans go wild over bikini video
0:03

Liz Hurley’s fans go wild over bikini video
He Didn't Know He Was Marrying A T-Rex

He Didn't Know He Was Marrying A T-Rex
Keri Russell explains The Americans in 30 seconds
0:39

Keri Russell explains The Americans in 30 seconds
Mary Elizabeth Ellis - AMERICAN IDOL

Mary Elizabeth Ellis - AMERICAN IDOL
Elizabeth Banks SPILLS On Her Fight With Becky G In Power Rangers Movie
1:02

Elizabeth Banks SPILLS On Her Fight With Becky G In Power Rangers Movie
Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip Relinquishing Public Duties To ‘Find Their Own Pace’
1:28

Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip Relinquishing Public Duties To ‘Find Their Own Pace’
President Trump Won’t Meet the Queen and His State Visit Has Been Downgraded: Report
1:28

President Trump Won’t Meet the Queen and His State Visit Has Been Downgraded: Report
Vogue 100 Exhibition Hosts Big Celebrities
0:20

Vogue 100 Exhibition Hosts Big Celebrities
Kate Middleton Dons Diana’s Tiara With Pink Marchesa Dress
0:59

Kate Middleton Dons Diana’s Tiara With Pink Marchesa Dress
Boyfriend Takes Fitness (A Little Too) Seriously

Boyfriend Takes Fitness (A Little Too) Seriously
Liz Hurley's wardrobe malfunction
0:34

Liz Hurley's wardrobe malfunction
 

The mum-of-two was all about the workout when she posted snaps of her in a crop top and leggings to her 73 million Instagram fans.

“Up and at ‘em rise and shine,” Jennifer captioned the post. “About to get in this workout in my new leggings.” 

Jennifer Lopez instagram

She was raving about her leggings, but all eyes were on JLo's abs instead. Photo: Instagram/jlo

But it wasn’t the actress’ workout gear everyone was eyeing off, but JLo’s flawless six pack.

“Leggings looking good but, I'm sorry that's not what got my attention,” commented one fan.

Jennifer Lopez body

The 48-year-old has always been fit, but she's looking even better these days. Photo: Instagram/jlo

Juggling being a mum to 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with filming her new TV show World of Dance, Jennifer says her workouts help energise her so she can keep up with her intense schedule.

Jennifer Lopez workout secrets

JLo is known for shunning alcohol, caffeine and has never smoked. Photo: Instagram/jlo

"I love the way working out makes me feel, so I try to keep my body hydrated and well rested after every workout,” she told HELLO!

“That way, I'm ready to hit it hard again the next day.”

Jennifer Lopez Max Emme

Jennifer admits she's determined to impart her healthy lifestyle on her two young children. Photo: Getty

While other mums might struggle to hit JLo’s priority of getting eight hours of sleep a night, the actress does make sure to incorporate her kids into her healthy lifestyle.

“I also love to relax with my kids after a workout and share a healthy snack with them,” she said.

“I always carry fruit and veggies with me to give me something to snack on between meals."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top