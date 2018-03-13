Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton step out in the same shoes

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stepped out in contrasting colours for the American bride-to-be’s first official engagement with the Queen on Monday.

And while the two leading ladies appeared to have chosen quite different outfits – Meghan in a pure white coat and matching beret, and Kate in head-to-toe navy – there was one detail that was almost identical.

Both brunettes were wearing suede stilettos in the exact same shade of blue.

Although to the untrained eye, it seems impossible to tell them apart, Meghan’s pair are believed to be from Spanish designer and Sex and the City fave, Manolo Blahnik, after she wore a very similar black pair of Manolos on another royal outing.

Meanwhile, Kate is said to have slipped into her faithful pair of Gianvito Rossis which retail for $874, compared to Meghan’s $877.

Kate, who is expecting her and Prince William’s third child, spiced up her maternity-wear in a Beulah London coat that matched the slimline navy dress her future sister-in-law was wearing under her Amanda Wakeley jacket.

Finishing off her look with perfectly smooth and silky blow-dry and a Stephen Jones beret, Meghan certainly looked the part as she walked arm in arm with her fiancé Prince Harry.

The pair are due to tie the knot in just two months time, at a ceremony taking place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram