Model goes viral for super long legs

Krista Thurrott
Yahoo7 Be /

This model’s incredibly long legs have not only propelled her modelling career but also gained her a huge following on social media.

Mum-of-two la Ostergren has become an Instagram star thanks her legs that measure over a metre in length.

Considering the average female inseam – measurement from ankle to top of thigh on the inside of the leg – is about 83cms, her proportions are unique.

swedish model

Ostergren's inseam measures over 1m. Photo: Instagram

la ostergren

The model stands at 5'10" tall. Photo: Instagram

Standing at 5′10″, the 34-year-old is not particularly tall for a model.

The sporty model is particularly popular in Russia — a fact she uses to her advantage, regularly posting photo captions in Russian.

Ostergren, who is married to a Swedish bodybuilder, says she works on her physique regularly, going to the gym and eating nearly 2.5kg of meat a week to maintain her muscle.

long legs

She has gained 147,000 followers on Instagram. Photo: Instagram

model

her look has propelled her modelling career. Photo: Instagram

She met her husband on Instagram, the same platform she used to start her modelling career, and the pair now have two daughters.

Her Instagram feed is peppered with lifestyle and gym photos showing off her Barbie-like physique — and, with 147,000 followers, it’s clear to see she’s tapped into a loyal following with her assets.

swedish model ostergren

She is married to a bodybuilder. Photo: Instagram

instagram model

The pair have two daughters together. Photo: Instagram

“You have one life. How do you want to spend it? Apologizing for being yourself? Regretting? Hating? Be brave,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“Believe in yourself and put your best foot forward. You have this one life. Enjoy it.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

