Woman calls out Kmart for 'ridiculous' clothing

A woman has shared a frustrated post online calling out the 'inconsistency' in clothing sizes sold by retail giant Kmart.

Kirra Lee shared a photo of herself wearing a new skirt on the Kmart Mums Australia Facebook page, but she was not happy with her recent purchase.

“Bought my first size 18 skirt today. F**k you Kmart for your ridiculous sizing," she wrote.

The Kmart black and white pinstriped miniskirt retails for $8, and according to the many comments that quickly flooded her post, it isn't the only item with 'strange' sizing at the store.

While many women have come to live with the fact that they may be a different size from one store to the next, the fact that sizes seem all over the place in the one store is another level of frustrating.

“I tried to buy gym clothes and ended up running out of the store in tears after sitting in the change room watching the size go up and up and up," one shopper commented.

“I know how you feel. I’m a size 12 usually but had to buy size 16 in their pants. Crazy sizing," another said.

"I usually wear a size 16. The other day I had to buy a top size 26... 26! Made me feel awful," was another comment.

While the UK and the US both have sizing standards, those were scrapped in Australia in 2008.

Retailers are now able to tweak their sizing based on their own data and their target market. Explaining why sizes seem so different between stores.

A spokesperson for Kmart admitted there was more work to be done.

"We appreciate there is more work to be done in this space across our full range and are continuously listening to our customers," a statement to the Daily Mail read.

"All product feedback is shared with our team for a full review."

Many were quick to encourage the woman not to focus on the size and not let it get her down.

"You look great, just remember they are made overseas where the people there are so tiny and your 18 would be size 12 normally."

One shopper perhaps summed up everyone's feelings by sharing a meme.

