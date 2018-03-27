News

Kim Kardashian photoshop fail
Can you see what's wrong with this photo?

TV star, 47, trolled for posing in a bikini

Erin Donnelly
Yahoo7 Be

She's a mum-of-three who lives her life in the public eye.

But for talk show host Kelly Ripa, showing off her incredible figure has seen her subject to nasty internet trolls and body shaming.

The US TV star posed in a string bikini for husband Mark Consuelos‘ Instagram page from their family’s beach holiday.

Kelly Ripa bikini

The 47-year-old host was trolled after her hubby posted a holiday snap of her. Photo: Instagram/instasuelos

And while many fans heartily agreed with his assessment that his 47-year-old wife was a “sexy one”, some trolls somehow felt entitled to post mean comments about Ripa’s body and age.

One troll piled on the criticism with remarks like “she has a guy’s figure” and “her body is nothing to be proud of," while another completely objectified her by suggesting she should cover so young boys wouldn't "ogle" her.

“Kelly’s gorgeous, but isn’t there a cutoff age where age appropriateness comes into play?” they said, “Just because you can rock a bikini, doesn’t mean you should. When you have teenagers whose friends can ogle pictures, then it’s creepy.”

The abuse prompted some of Consuelos and Ripa's fans to defend their faves.

Kelly Ripa

With a bikini bod like that, why wouldn't you be proud of it? Photo: Instagram/instasuelos

“It’s 2018 and it’s time to stop shaming on others and stop the sexism,” one supporter wrote.

Of course, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host is pretty good at sticking up for herself when trolls strike.

Though she’s yet to remark on this latest round of body shaming, Ripa has recently called out comments mocking her Riverdale star husband’s height.

Kelly Ripa trolled

Mum-of-three Kelly has had her fans stick up to defend her against the trolls. Photo: Instagram/kellyripa

