Brooke Shields, 52, breaks the internet with bikini snap

You can take the girl out of the Blue Lagoon, but you can’t take the Blue Lagoon out of the girl.

Thirty-eight years after playing an island castaway in 1980’s The Blue Lagoon, Brooke Shields is ready to reclaim her beach babe status by sharing photos from her tropical vacation on Instagram.

The 52-year-old — she turns 53 in two months — looked stunning as she showed off her toned figure in two different bikini shoots.

The actress and mum-of-two modeled a black-and-white color-blocked number by Flagpole as well as a strapless style in deep royal blue.

Like 47-year-old Kelly Ripa, who posed in a string bikini this week, Shields is proving that age is no barrier to looking great in a two-piece.

There may always be the odd troll who tries to body-shame or make a crack about being “too old,” but comments like “you’re the original island girl” and “Brooke is still bringing it” should drown them out.

From Halle Berry to Elizabeth Hurley, middle-aged women are taking back the bikini — haters be warned.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram