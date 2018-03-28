Brooke Shields, 52, breaks the internet with bikini snap

News

Thirty-eight years after playing an island castaway in 1980’s The Blue Lagoon, Brooke Shields is ready to reclaim her beach babe status by sharing photos from her tropical vacation on Instagram.

The 52-year-old — she turns 53 in two months — looked stunning as she showed off her toned figure in two different bikini shoots.

Brooke Shields bikini

Brooke's looking better than ever at 52. Photo: Instagram/brookeshields

The actress and mum-of-two modeled a black-and-white color-blocked number by Flagpole as well as a strapless style in deep royal blue.

Like 47-year-old Kelly Ripa, who posed in a string bikini this week, Shields is proving that age is no barrier to looking great in a two-piece.

Brooke Shields bikini Instagram

Another Blue Lagoon, the actress captioned the pic. Photo: Instagram/brookeshields

There may always be the odd troll who tries to body-shame or make a crack about being “too old,” but comments like “you’re the original island girl” and “Brooke is still bringing it” should drown them out.

The Blue Lagoon Brooke Shields

Who can forget Brooke's iconic role in The Blue Lagoon? Photo: Instagram/brookeshields

From Halle Berry to Elizabeth Hurley, middle-aged women are taking back the bikini — haters be warned.

