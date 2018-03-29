News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The Veronicas Lisa Origliasso bought her vintage dress day before engagement
Veronicas' Lisa found engagement dress the day before ceremony

Can you spot glaring difference between these two outfits?

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

A photo of three women is raising eyebrows on Instagram for a very odd reason.

Can you spot glaring difference between these two outfits?

Can you spot glaring difference between these two outfits?

The image seems completely innocuous, and shows a brunette woman standing in-between two friends who appear to be dressed identically – but there’s a catch.

There’s one glaring difference between the pair, so can you guess what it is?

What's the difference between these two seemingly identical outfits? Photo: Instagram

We’ll give you a hint, it has nothing to do with their nail polish or sunglasses.

Still nothing? Look a little more closely at their jeans. If you’re still stumped, scroll down for the answer.

All is not as it seems on the left. The answer is below. Photo: Instagram

It turns out the blonde woman’s outfit isn’t an outfit at all, and is completely drawn on using body paint.

She’s a model and her two companions are artists who meticulously painted on every seam, stitch and pattern. You can watch them at work in the video below.

So, were you fooled?

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top