A photo of three women is raising eyebrows on Instagram for a very odd reason.

Can you spot glaring difference between these two outfits?

The image seems completely innocuous, and shows a brunette woman standing in-between two friends who appear to be dressed identically – but there’s a catch.

There’s one glaring difference between the pair, so can you guess what it is?

We’ll give you a hint, it has nothing to do with their nail polish or sunglasses.

Still nothing? Look a little more closely at their jeans. If you’re still stumped, scroll down for the answer.

It turns out the blonde woman’s outfit isn’t an outfit at all, and is completely drawn on using body paint.

She’s a model and her two companions are artists who meticulously painted on every seam, stitch and pattern. You can watch them at work in the video below.

So, were you fooled?

