Princess Eugenie steals the show in $6,330 look

The royal family stepped out for Easter Sunday on April 1, and while the Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth II looked chic in coat dresses, it was the Queen’s 28-year-old granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, who stole the show.

Clad in a $6,330 Oscar de la Renta shirt dress with paint-splatter detail, combined with a fuchsia fascinator, Eugenie showcased her unique style, while still staying true to royal fashion guidelines.

It’s not the first time she’s blown us away with her style choices.

Earlier this year, she rocked a fashion-forward green cape at a church service with her family.

And this past November, she combined suede over-the-knee boots with a semi-sheer floral dress for an event — just to name a couple.

We can’t wait to see what she wears to her October wedding to Jack Brooksbank — we have a feeling she might give Meghan Markle a run for her money.

