Princess Eugenie steals the show in $6,330 look

Hilary Hagerman
Yahoo7 Be /

The royal family stepped out for Easter Sunday on April 1, and while the Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth II looked chic in coat dresses, it was the Queen’s 28-year-old granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, who stole the show.

Clad in a $6,330 Oscar de la Renta shirt dress with paint-splatter detail, combined with a fuchsia fascinator, Eugenie showcased her unique style, while still staying true to royal fashion guidelines.

Princess Eugenie

Stylishly subtle but with bright pops of colour, Eugenie stood out from the crowd during royal Easter celebrations. Photo: Getty

Princess Eugenie Jack Brooksbank

The engaged princess was all smiles as she celebrated with her family and fiancé, Jack Brooksbank. Photo: Getty

It’s not the first time she’s blown us away with her style choices.

Earlier this year, she rocked a fashion-forward green cape at a church service with her family.

Princess Eugenie wedding

Princess Eugenie's classic but on-trend style has won her legion of fashion followers. Photo: Getty

And this past November, she combined suede over-the-knee boots with a semi-sheer floral dress for an event — just to name a couple.

Princess Eugenie fashion

Princess Eugenie is well and truly in the pack of young royals who love their fashion. Photo: Getty

Princess Eugenie style

And unlike Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, she can push the boundaries a little further. Photo: Getty

We can’t wait to see what she wears to her October wedding to Jack Brooksbank — we have a feeling she might give Meghan Markle a run for her money.

