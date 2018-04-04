News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The Veronicas Lisa Origliasso bought her vintage dress day before engagement
Veronicas' Lisa found engagement dress the day before ceremony

Chanel under fire for sultry ad featuring 16-year-old Kaia Gerber

Krista Thurrott
Yahoo7 Be /

With the all-star line-up of teenage It Girls dominating the fashion world right now, it’s no surprise to see young models featured in high fashion campaigns.

Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid Face Off With Same Jackie O Runway Look
1:43

Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid Face Off With Same Jackie O Runway Look
Presley Gerber Pays Permanent Tribute to Sister Kaia Gerber with a Tattoo of Her Name
1:03

Presley Gerber Pays Permanent Tribute to Sister Kaia Gerber with a Tattoo of Her Name
Santa George Clooney? Rande Gerber Claims Actor Gifted His 14 Closest Friends $1 Million Each
1:38

Santa George Clooney? Rande Gerber Claims Actor Gifted His 14 Closest Friends $1 Million Each
Celebrity Kids Were Everywhere at Fashion Week
1:42

Celebrity Kids Were Everywhere at Fashion Week
Kaia Gerber Looks Exactly Like Mom Cindy Crawford On Cover
1:11

Kaia Gerber Looks Exactly Like Mom Cindy Crawford On Cover
Would Kendall Jenner, Bella &amp; Gigi Hadid Be Supermodels WITHOUT Their Families? -JS
7:18

Would Kendall Jenner, Bella & Gigi Hadid Be Supermodels WITHOUT Their Families? -JS
Kaia Gerber is the NEW Gigi Hadid!?
2:02

Kaia Gerber is the NEW Gigi Hadid!?
Does Kendall Jenner's Friendship with Kaia Gerber SCARE Kaia's Mom Cindy Crawford
2:00

Does Kendall Jenner's Friendship with Kaia Gerber SCARE Kaia's Mom Cindy Crawford
Kaia Gerber DOMINATES Paris Fashion Week with Cindy Crawford&rsquo;s Support
1:52

Kaia Gerber DOMINATES Paris Fashion Week with Cindy Crawford’s Support
The Internet TROLLS Kendall Jenner &amp; Gigi Hadid Over Cringey Star Wars Photoshoot
2:09

The Internet TROLLS Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid Over Cringey Star Wars Photoshoot
Kendall Jenner, Bella &amp; Gigi Hadid Might Have Some SERIOUS Competition from This New Modeling Star
2:03

Kendall Jenner, Bella & Gigi Hadid Might Have Some SERIOUS Competition from This New Modeling Star
Kaia Gerber Is Marc Jacobs's New Muse
0:58

Kaia Gerber Is Marc Jacobs's New Muse
 

But that isn’t stopping people from calling out Chanel’s latest ad campaign.

The famed French couture house booked Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s 16-year-old daughter, as the face of their spring/summer 2018 handbag line.

A model since the age of 10, Gerber is familiar with photoshoots, but it’s her pose and sultry look in this one that has people talking.

chanel

Fashion giant Chanel released its latest campaign yesterday. Photo: Facebook

In the ad, Gerber lays back on a sofa in Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s famous Parisian apartment, holding Chanel’s $7,100 Gabrielle bag while donning a short, tweed skirt.

According to the brand’s social media, Gerber is the perfect muse for the #ChanelHandbagStories campaign.

“Photographed by Karl Lagerfeld at Gabrielle Chanel’s Parisian apartment, Kaia Gerber embodies the new handbag campaign,” read a statement on Facebook.

“This iconic setting at 31 rue Cambon provides a continuous inspiration to the House.”

kaia gerber chanel

Many have slammed the add for being too 'sultry' for a 16-year-old. Photo: Facebook/Chanel

While many are loving the moody ad, some are also questioning if the campaign should feature someone so young.

“Seriously? A 16-year-old? What exactly are you promoting?” one person commented on Facebook.

“She should have a lunch bag… she is a kid!” added another.

Even Gerber’s own mum has opened up on the pressure facing today’s young supermodels.

cindy crawford

Kaia takes after her mum, supermodel Cindy Crawford. Photo: Getty

“I have a daughter who is entering this world, and the expectation is for them to be even thinner now,” she told Refinery 29 in 2016.

“I was always a size 6; I was never super-skinny and I never felt bad about it… You could have boobs, you could have hips, you could have a little extra flesh. Now, the models are expected to be so much thinner.”

What do you think about the ad? Is it too sultry for a 16-year-old?

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top