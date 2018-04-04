Chanel under fire for sultry ad featuring 16-year-old Kaia Gerber

With the all-star line-up of teenage It Girls dominating the fashion world right now, it’s no surprise to see young models featured in high fashion campaigns.

But that isn’t stopping people from calling out Chanel’s latest ad campaign.

The famed French couture house booked Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s 16-year-old daughter, as the face of their spring/summer 2018 handbag line.

A model since the age of 10, Gerber is familiar with photoshoots, but it’s her pose and sultry look in this one that has people talking.

In the ad, Gerber lays back on a sofa in Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s famous Parisian apartment, holding Chanel’s $7,100 Gabrielle bag while donning a short, tweed skirt.

According to the brand’s social media, Gerber is the perfect muse for the #ChanelHandbagStories campaign.

“Photographed by Karl Lagerfeld at Gabrielle Chanel’s Parisian apartment, Kaia Gerber embodies the new handbag campaign,” read a statement on Facebook.

“This iconic setting at 31 rue Cambon provides a continuous inspiration to the House.”

While many are loving the moody ad, some are also questioning if the campaign should feature someone so young.

“Seriously? A 16-year-old? What exactly are you promoting?” one person commented on Facebook.

“She should have a lunch bag… she is a kid!” added another.

Even Gerber’s own mum has opened up on the pressure facing today’s young supermodels.

“I have a daughter who is entering this world, and the expectation is for them to be even thinner now,” she told Refinery 29 in 2016.

“I was always a size 6; I was never super-skinny and I never felt bad about it… You could have boobs, you could have hips, you could have a little extra flesh. Now, the models are expected to be so much thinner.”

What do you think about the ad? Is it too sultry for a 16-year-old?

