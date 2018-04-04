As the future king and queen of England, Prince Charles and Camilla have had their fair share of the finer things in life, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re into frivolous spending – especially when it comes to fashion.

Charles and Camilla’s thrifty habit

Ahead of his appearance at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Prince Charles revealed he hardly ever cleans out his wardrobe, and tries to get as much wear out of his clothes as possible.

“I have always believed in trying to keep as many of my clothes and shoes going for as long as possible,” he tells the Australian Financial Review Magazine, “Some go back to 1971 and one jacket to 1969!”

Explaining that he has his most-worn favourites patched up and repaired, he jokes that, “In this way I tend to be in fashion once every 25 years.”

The philosophy is one he shares with his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, who is known for recycling her wardrobe staples and bringing them out again and again.

And likewise, his wife Camilla was far from excessive in her fashion on her first day in Australia, and actually showed up the heir to the throne.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall greeted dignitaries at the Sheraton Grand Mirage before heading to the Commonwealth Games' opening ceremony, where they were the guests of honour.

But unlike the heir to the throne - who swapped his grey suit for a navy one - Camilla, did not change out of the pale blue shift dress she wore to the hotel meet and greet.

