People think this dress looks like a vagina

If you’re looking for a new dress for an upcoming event, maybe steer clear of this one which is doing the rounds on social media after people started comparing it to a vagina.

Yes the ‘vagina’ dress trend is back it seems, with a new offering from ASOS dividing the internet as to whether it looks like a folded bow or parts of the female anatomy.

The dress is described online as a ‘fluro two-tone pink origami bow midi bodycon dress’.

However an ASOS fan page has made a strikingly different comparison.

“Here is a dress that looks like a vagina. #um #thisisawks,” a photo of the dress was captioned on Instagram.

And many were quick to agree that the round dark pink part at the top and the two paler pink strips could be seen as a clitoris and labia.

“Vagina rose strikes again,” one person commented.

“Haha everyone loves a labia dress,” another said.

However, others weren’t convinced at all, saying the origami bow looked nothing like a vagina.

“What utter nonsense,” one wrote on Instagram.

And on Twitter too.

“Can't have seen that many vulvas if they're drawing this comparison,” one tweet read.

“Seems like someone needs their eyes testing,” another responded.

https://t.co/ltS18eto2x here's the link...Although I think the staff at @MetroUK can't have seen that many vulvas if they're drawing this comparison! — Tweetcroft (@MrTweetcroft) April 4, 2018

Seems like someone needs their eyes testing. Oh, this ASOS dress looks like a vagina https://t.co/yIRiEvaPFo via @metrouk — Diamond (@Diamondthe1st) April 4, 2018

It’s not the first time a piece of clothing has been likened to body parts.

In June last year Australian brand Asilio, was thrust into the spotlight after one of their designs was compared to the same part of the female anatomy.

The ‘Last Call Top’ from The Iconic, was described as being ‘equal parts saccharine and sultry’, but others likened its structure to that of a vagina.

And who could forget the moment Today Show presenter Sylvia Jeffreys was ridiculed online for her gown at the 2017 Logie Awards.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram