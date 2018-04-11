Bella Hadid strips down in Tokyo

She's living her best life while exploring Japan, and Bella Hadid made sure her Instagram followers knew it, posting a raunchy pic of her stripped down to her underwear.

Bella posed against the Tokyo skyline wearing nothing by lingerie , showing off her epic body in the white vintage high waisted undies and bra .

The revealing photo has been liked over a million times in just a few days, proving Bella doesn't need to be posing in her skimpiest lingerie to get the likes.

And fans have compared her to Scarlett Johansson's iconic beauty in Tokyo-based cult film Lost in Translation.

“I think watching Lost In Translation in my underwear is how I’m gonna spend my Sunday,” commented one fan on Instagram.

While she's clearly a fan of wearing as little as possible, Bella was forced to cover up a little more to explore Tokyo, sharing snaps of her in disguise with a blonde wig.

“Rebekka Harajuku at your service,” the model captioned a snap of her with her different locks.

