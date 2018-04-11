Woman's hilarious online shopping fail goes viral

If you’ve ever ordered something online only for it to arrive and resemble a black sack as opposed to the beautifully oversized dress you’d envisioned, then you need to see this woman’s shopping fail.

Student Becky Latham took to her Twitter account to post a hilarious image of a side-by-side of her wearing an Urban Outfitters green bomber jacket she had ordered online and what it looked like on the retailer’s website.

“Thank you Urban Outfitters, it’s exactly like I imagined,” Becky captioned the post.

As you will notice by looking at the picture, Becky is totally swamped by the massive bomber jacket, which features huge sleeves and a high neck.

Of course, the internet being the incredible place it is, people immediately began posting memes and comments on Becky’s image.

Take a look at some of the best responses below:

Just imagine all the snacks you could sneak into the movies under that jacket... — Ben Gray (@heybengray) April 8, 2018

