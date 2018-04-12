'V-bar' is the raunchy new fashion trend

Forget side boob and 'vagina tops', there’s a sexy new fashion trend – and it’s all about the V-bar.

The V-bar is raunchy new fashion trend

While bikini season in Australia might be nearing the end, for those already on the hunt for their European summer swimsuit inspo, look no further.

Needless to say, Aussies have led the charge in the hottest trend, with Western Australian label Bamba one of the first to sell the revealing swimmers.

For those keen to work the trend, it’s all about underwire bikinis that feature an inverted V perfectly highlighting your cleavage.

High street UK brands are set to follow the trend, with celebrity stylist Rochelle White claiming we’ll be seeing the V-bar more and more as the northern hemisphere summer approaches.

“Not only does it create a flattering shape to the bust area, but it also adds a nice amount of cleavage, without looking too in-your-face," she told the Daily Mail.

Even better, the swimmers aren't stupidly expensive either.

The Bamba Vino bikini top will set you back $79 and boasts 'extra support for all cup sizes' and 'adjustable straps for the perfect fit'.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram