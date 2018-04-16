Liz Hurley poses in sexy French maid's outfit

Liz Hurley may have been slammed last week for dressing ‘inappropriately’ at her son’s 16th birthday party but the 52-year-old has proved she’ll wear whatever she likes.

The actress took to her Instagram account once again on Monday morning to upload a photo with her son, Damian, and iconic actress Joan Collins.

In the photo, the mum-of-one can be seen wearing a sexy French maid’s outfit with her hair tied up into two pigtails.

“My favourite episode of #theroyalsseason4 tonight, with my son @damianhurley1 reprising his role as Prince Hansel and the divine @joancollinsdbe on fabulous form.” Liz captioned the snap.

She is of course referencing her hit show The Royals, which is now in its fourth season.

Liz plays the role of Queen Helena while Damian joined the show in 2016 for his first acting role as Prince Hansel.

And while Liz’s outfit was obviously part of her stage costume, people weren’t impressed with it on her Instagram page.

“Why dress like that in front of your son,” one person said, while another simply said: “something so wrong about this photo”.

The photo comes just days after Liz was blasted by fans last week for posing at Damian’s 16th birthday party wearing a plunging sparkling dress.

“Happy Birthday to my little prince @damianhurley1. The light of my life for the last 16 years,” she captioned the post.

However, people were quick to judge the actress, with one fan even calling her an ‘embarrassing mum’.

“Using this moment to ‘showcase her assets’ and focus the attention back on her,” another person said.

“A tiny bit inappropriate,” a commenter said.

Another commenter said: “Your dress is way too revealing for a sophisticated elegant lady like you".

Others defended the star, with one person saying: “If you’ve got it... flaunt it”, and another saying she’s simply ‘beautiful’.

The mum-of-one hit back in February after being criticised for revealing that Damian, takes the majority of her risqué snaps.

“Liz doesn’t really care if people don’t like her but she won’t let anyone say she’s a bad mother,” an insider told Woman’s Day.

“It hasn’t been easy for her as a single mum and she known she’s not the most traditional mum but Damian is her life.”

