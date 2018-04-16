News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Janelle Monáe wears 'vagina trousers' in Pynk music video and breaks the internet
'Vagina trousers' break the internet

Liz Hurley poses in sexy French maid's outfit

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Liz Hurley may have been slammed last week for dressing ‘inappropriately’ at her son’s 16th birthday party but the 52-year-old has proved she’ll wear whatever she likes.

Liz Hurley handcuffed in sexy French maid sex scene
0:36

Liz Hurley handcuffed in sexy French maid sex scene
Elizabeth Hurley's nephew pictured for the first time since stabbing
1:07

Elizabeth Hurley's nephew pictured for the first time since stabbing
Kentucky students walk out in silence to honour Parkland shooting victims
0:54

Kentucky students walk out in silence to honour Parkland shooting victims
Liz Hurley’s fans go wild over bikini video
0:03

Liz Hurley’s fans go wild over bikini video
Vogue 100 Exhibition Hosts Big Celebrities
0:20

Vogue 100 Exhibition Hosts Big Celebrities
&lsquo;Landline&rsquo; Director on Reuniting With &lsquo;Obvious Child&rsquo; Star Jenny Slate, the Poetry of Gritty &rsquo;90s New York

‘Landline’ Director on Reuniting With ‘Obvious Child’ Star Jenny Slate, the Poetry of Gritty ’90s New York
Elizabeth Hurley arrives at the Holiday House launch in London
1:22

Elizabeth Hurley arrives at the Holiday House launch in London
Elle Macpherson, 53, has spent her entire summer in a swimsuit
1:05

Elle Macpherson, 53, has spent her entire summer in a swimsuit
Could the Cast of 'Victorious,' Including Ariana Grande, Be Reuniting?! Liz Gillies Gives Us the Inside Scoop!
2:16

Could the Cast of 'Victorious,' Including Ariana Grande, Be Reuniting?! Liz Gillies Gives Us the Inside Scoop!
Elizabeth Hurley Rocks a Bikini
0:59

Elizabeth Hurley Rocks a Bikini
Elizabeth Hurley Shares How You Can Help The Fight Against Breast Cancer
3:19

Elizabeth Hurley Shares How You Can Help The Fight Against Breast Cancer
Elizabeth Hurley's Summer Bikini Body
1:21

Elizabeth Hurley's Summer Bikini Body
 

The actress took to her Instagram account once again on Monday morning to upload a photo with her son, Damian, and iconic actress Joan Collins.

In the photo, the mum-of-one can be seen wearing a sexy French maid’s outfit with her hair tied up into two pigtails.

Liz Hurley Instagram

Liz Hurley posted this image to Instagram, showing her wearing a French maid's outfit as she sat alongside her son and Joan Collins. Photo: Instagram/Liz Hurley

“My favourite episode of #theroyalsseason4 tonight, with my son @damianhurley1 reprising his role as Prince Hansel and the divine @joancollinsdbe on fabulous form.” Liz captioned the snap.

She is of course referencing her hit show The Royals, which is now in its fourth season.

Liz plays the role of Queen Helena while Damian joined the show in 2016 for his first acting role as Prince Hansel.

And while Liz’s outfit was obviously part of her stage costume, people weren’t impressed with it on her Instagram page.

Liz Hurley

Last week Liz was slammed for wearing this plunging dress to her son's 16th birthday party. Photo: Instagram/Liz Hurley

“Why dress like that in front of your son,” one person said, while another simply said: “something so wrong about this photo”.

The photo comes just days after Liz was blasted by fans last week for posing at Damian’s 16th birthday party wearing a plunging sparkling dress.

“Happy Birthday to my little prince @damianhurley1. The light of my life for the last 16 years,” she captioned the post.

However, people were quick to judge the actress, with one fan even calling her an ‘embarrassing mum’.

Liz Hurley and Damian

Liz Hurley previously revealed her son Damian takes her bikini photos. Photo: Getty Images

Liz Hurley and Damian

Damian is Liz's only son. Photo: Getty Images

“Using this moment to ‘showcase her assets’ and focus the attention back on her,” another person said.

“A tiny bit inappropriate,” a commenter said.

Another commenter said: “Your dress is way too revealing for a sophisticated elegant lady like you".

Others defended the star, with one person saying: “If you’ve got it... flaunt it”, and another saying she’s simply ‘beautiful’.

The mum-of-one hit back in February after being criticised for revealing that Damian, takes the majority of her risqué snaps.

“Liz doesn’t really care if people don’t like her but she won’t let anyone say she’s a bad mother,” an insider told Woman’s Day.

“It hasn’t been easy for her as a single mum and she known she’s not the most traditional mum but Damian is her life.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top