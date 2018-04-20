Meghan's revenge outfit silences fashion trolls

News

Meghan stepped out with fiancé Prince Harry at a Women’s Empowerment reception in London, looking every inch the perfectly put together princess.

Effortlessly chic in a “Jackie O.” sheath belted dress by Black Halo that retails for $505, Meghan accessorised the look suede Aquazzura pumps, diamond earrings by her favourite go-to jeweller, Birks and her favourite messy updo.

Meghan Markle

Meghan looked every inch the princess when she stepped out at a royal event. Photo: Getty

Meghan's style win comes following reports the former Suits star was slammed for her outfit choice the previous day, when she attended her first royal event by accompanying Harry to the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London.

Wearing a Camilla and Marc blazer, strappy Altuzarra pinstripe midi dress, Tamara Mellon heels, and a cross-body bag by Oroton, Meghan came under fire after she removed her blazer to reveal bare shoulders.

Critics took aim at the outfit, claiming it was 'inappropriate' and blasting Meghan for refusing to play by royal fashion rules.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry wedding

The bride-to-be absolutely glowed in a classic shift dress with her favourite messy bun. Photo: Getty

Meghan Markle Prince Harry

Harry and Meghan looked totally at ease in front of the cameras. Photo: Getty

“She broke a rule the dress code," commented one. "She cannot show her chest. The top of the dress needs to be covered. Maybe a crew neck shirt underneath the dress black crew neck shirt.”

Meghan Markle

It comes following claims Meghan broke royal protocol again with her style choices the day before. Photo: Getty Images

“The way MM is behaving and dressing is so embarrassing," wrote another. "She is clearly rebelling and doing what she wants and she is not EVEN MARRIED!”

With Meghan beaming from ear-to-ear as she silenced critics by stepping out looking better than ever the next day - and showing off bare arms, no less - it seems the feisty actress has no problem tackling trolls head on.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

