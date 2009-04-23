Diet Coca-Cola®, the Little Black Dress – the Back Story

dc_lbd

Diet Coca-Cola, The Little Black Dress kicks off during 2009 Rosemont Australia Fashion Week, bringing together leading fashion designers in a campaign that embraces creativity, fun and a love of fashion.

Diet Coca-Cola, The Little Black Dress brings national and international designers together, to create a series of thirty LBDs that are inspired by the feminine curves of Diet Coke's iconic contour bottle shape. The iconic Diet Coke silhouette was originally inspired by a woman's curves, to this year the brand is actively celebrating those curves with a new style take on the classic LBD. After all every women's curves are her own unique canvas and expressing 'your own style' through how you dress is a positive self expression and passion that women share globally.



These 30 little black dresses that have been inspired by the Diet Coca-Cola bottle silhouette will be launched at Rosemount Australian Fashion Week on Tuesday 28th 7.30pm, at a catwalk show that will be truly unique. Australian & International designers, will come together for the first time to celebrate the beauty of the feminine form and how the classic Little Black Dress can be brought to life in a myriad of ways.