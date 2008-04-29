Clever Clean Kittens

resizedkitten

It's amazing to watch even the tiniest kitten struggle up and into her litter box to relieve herself - doing just what her mother taught her to do.

If your cat is shut in for even part of the day and doesn't have access to a cat enclosure, you'll need at least a couple of litter trays. Place them in quiet, discreet corners - laundries and bathrooms are ideal. If you have multiple, each must have their own tray. Most cats - even those closely related - will not share.



Cats are clean. If yours has toilet problems there will be a good reason. It could be the litter tray is dirty, or in a noisy, busy place. Providing multiple litter trays - even temporarily - can make a difference.



Cats will 'mark' their environment with urine if they are under stress.



She might be being bullied by another household cat or marauder outside. She could be remembering being punished while at her litter tray.



Any big changes, like new humans in the household and moving house, can trigger stress. Your vet will be able to help you identify the cause and suggest a solution.



By Lauren- Vet Nurse