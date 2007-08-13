How Celebs Get Red-Carpet Ready

Kate Winslet in Little Children

Stars striving to look their best at this year's Academy Awards must surmount a high new hurdle: HDTV. Because of it, every single cellulitic pucker, every stocking seam askew, every freckle, every age spot will loom as large on screen as the borrowed jewelry hanging from their necks.

"[Slight imperfections are] more obvious than ever," says Dr. David Colbert, dermatologist and founder of the New York Dermatology Group. It's daylight when the show tapes, meaning no shadows in which the out-of-shape or wrinkly can hide. "Really," says Colbert, "what you see is what you get."



Little wonder, then, that with so much at stake, Oscar contenders are willing to do whatever it takes to look flawless, dropping thousands of dollars on high-tech facials, celebrity nutritionists and the best hair and makeup professionals. Want to pull out all the stops? Here's what you'll have to spend to be equally as red-carpet ready.



Hair, makeup, clothes: Taking care of just these three basics could cost a star many tens of thousands of dollars. Luckily for nominees for the five top awards (Best Actor and Actress, Supporting Actor and Actress and Best Director), the studio often pays.



"Studios see it as part of the marketing expense for a movie and, depending on the budget, hair, makeup, stylist, accommodation, even transportation to and from the venue that night [are covered]," says an executive of a major studio who wished to remain nameless for fear of revealing which stars' tabs were being picked up.



Much To-Do About The Do

