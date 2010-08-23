Hilton Hotel Heiress Hits Sydney

The Hilton Hotel heiress and sister of Paris Hilton jetted into Sydney this morning as a guest of Australian fashion designer Charlie Brown.
The LA based fashionista, who was wearing a Charlie's Army off the shoulder khaki T-shirt, black leggings and boots, told the Daily Telegraph; "Charlie's collection is adorable and I'm really excited about the show."
Hilton is a big drawing card for designer Charlie Brown, continuing a tradition for the brand which has in the past, attracted runway appearances from big international names like Lily Cole, Jade Jagger, Jerry Hall and Sophie Dahl.
"I'm excited to welcome Nicky Hilton to Australia and to bring her back to the runway to showcase my new Spring Summer collection direct to my friends, fans and customers," said Charlie Brown. "People can expect to see some of the celebrity elements we have become famous for, both on the runway and in the front row, alongside an incredibly sexy, playful, and beautifully constructed collection. My 'Altered States' range is full of bold colours and prints and fun pieces for the party season. I think people are going to love it."
The public are invited to attend the glamorous, celebrity fuelled event at Sydney Town Hall at 5:30pm on Tuesday 24th August. To buy tickets click here
