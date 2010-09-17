Model wears 'proscuitto' bikini

Lady Gaga’s meat dress has clearly started a trend, with US designer Jeremy Scott sending a prosciutto bikini down the runway.





The designer got a standing ovation after impressing the fashion pack with the unusual creation at his New York fashion week show.



Draped in a bustier and matching skirt that appeared to be made out of prosciutto the design captured the attention of front row celebs Kelly Osbourne and Kanye West who leapt to their feet to show their appreciation.





Renowned for his controversial fashion statement, Scott also sent models down the runway in dresses and bikinis made of beer cans, a straitjacket-inspired wedding dress, tops and skirts that appeared to be made of garbage bags and white boots with cloven toes.



