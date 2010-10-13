Look Books from our community

Here's some inspiration from our community, but be sure to create your own Look Book and enter our competition to win a fantastic Oaks Day prize.
Create your own look book and win
Karen Millard
Feminine Chic by klazzy featuring lace tops
Byron Lars Beauty Mark Circle Lace Top
Lace tops »
Lace tops »
Michael Kors Cashmere maxi skirt
Michael Kors skirts »
Michael Kors skirts »
ELLE SHOP] [gioielli Pureshuu | Ballet Shoes con! corpetti fiore |...
Flats »
Flats »
Christian Louboutin Palais Royal Clutch
Christian Louboutin clutches »
Christian Louboutin clutches »
Betmar Beatrice - Floral Wool Cloche: Hatsinthebelfry.com
Hats »
Hats »
Melanie Dunlop
Sahara Desert by balichick1214 featuring marc by marc jacobs handbags
Forever Unique Dress, clipped by neongal-USE!!!
Dresses »
Dresses »
Fendi Cut-Out Pump
Leather shoes »
Leather shoes »
Marc by Marc Jacobs Embellished Dot Perfect Purse
Marc by marc jacobs handbags »
Marc by marc jacobs handbags »
Yves Saint Laurent - US - Jewelry
Yves Saint Laurent jewelry »
Yves Saint Laurent jewelry »
Roberto Cavalli Amethyst cocktail ring
Amethyst jewelry»
Amethyst jewelry»
Merrell McIntyre
Welcome to Polyvore! by Merrell featuring metals jewelry
Maje Anabelle leather dress
Leather dress »
Leather dress »
Elizabeth and James Laurent oversized checked shirt
Long sleeve blouse»
Long sleeve blouse»
Dimepiece clothing - Femme Symbol Tunic-White
Tunic tank »
Tunic tank »
Vivienne Westwood Anglomania Asymmetric wool wrap-effect jacket
Wrap jacket »
Wrap jacket »
Alexander Wang Pearl-embellished velvet jacket
Velvet jacket»
Velvet jacket»
Paige jeans - Skyline skinny Gypsy wash - Berties Clothing Shop -...
Paige denim jeans »
Paige denim jeans »
Jimmy Choo | Peep-toe snakeskin ankle boots | NET-A-PORTER.COM
Jimmy choo boots »
Jimmy choo boots »
Leather Lace Up Ankle Boots
High heel boots »
High heel boots »
Burberry | Studded leather travel bag
Leather handbag »
Leather handbag »
Versace Crystal-embellished metal bracelet
Metals jewelry »
Metals jewelry »
Flower Zip Beret
Wool hat »
Wool hat »
H&M Shop Online
H&M hats »
H&M hats »
Nicole acetate glasses
Benjamin Eyewear sunglasses »
Benjamin Eyewear sunglasses »
