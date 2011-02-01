Gwyneth Paltrow: "People are so mean"

Gwyneth opens up about life in the limelight)

The 38 year-old mother of two is set to be the cover girl for the March edition of the magazine, and took some time out from the racy animal print shoot to discuss her life in London and her latest venture; a weekly lifestyle newsletter.



In September 2008 Paltrow launched the newsletter, known as 'Goop,' which urges readers to 'nourish the inner aspect,' and focus on a new 'action' every week; Make, Go, Get, Do, Be, and See.



The publication has since been ridiculed by 'Vanity Fair,' 'The Independent,' 'E-Online,' and the UK’s 'Daily Mirror.'



Paltrow revealed to Harper's that she initially struggled with the negative response.



"There were a couple of times when I thought, 'I'm just gonna stop doing it. People are so mean to me. I don't want to do it.' But then I was like, 'Who cares what some lame person out there says?'



"I was in Italy once, and this old man came up to me and said, 'I had the best time in Nashville because of Goop.' And that is so worth it to me."

