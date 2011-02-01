Gwyneth Paltrow: "People are so mean"

The 38 year-old mother of two is set to be the cover girl for the March edition of the magazine, and took some time out from the racy animal print shoot to discuss her life in London and her latest venture; a weekly lifestyle newsletter.
In September 2008 Paltrow launched the newsletter, known as 'Goop,' which urges readers to 'nourish the inner aspect,' and focus on a new 'action' every week; Make, Go, Get, Do, Be, and See.
The publication has since been ridiculed by 'Vanity Fair,' 'The Independent,' 'E-Online,' and the UK’s 'Daily Mirror.'
Paltrow revealed to Harper's that she initially struggled with the negative response.
"There were a couple of times when I thought, 'I'm just gonna stop doing it. People are so mean to me. I don't want to do it.' But then I was like, 'Who cares what some lame person out there says?'
"I was in Italy once, and this old man came up to me and said, 'I had the best time in Nashville because of Goop.' And that is so worth it to me."
Paltrow was born and raised in California, but credits the paparazzi restrictions in her adopted hometown of London as making life easier for her, and her celebrity friends.
She told Harper's: "In England, people are cool. They're really laid back and calm. Beyonce did the school run with me once, and everyone was fine.
"They also have really good anti-paparazzi rules. If you're driving in a car and they make you feel freaked out, that's against the law. They can't put you in a magazine unless they pixelate the kids' faces. I miss America, but I love living in the UK."
Of her relationship with singer Beyonce Knowles, Paltrow told Harper's Bazaar:
"Beyonce is the most talented human being on the planet. She has so much mastery over what she does. It's not even confidence - it's on a whole other level. It's mind-blowing."
While Paltrow is no stranger to the microphone, having made her singing debut in the 2000 movie 'Duets,' she admits to having been blown away by her friend's talent.
"I watched [Beyonce perform] a lot to see how she did it, and I was like 'Shit! I can't do that!'"
The March edition of UK Harper's Bazaar is due out this month.
