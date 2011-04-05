Samantha Harris' racing style tips

samanthaharrisiv.jpgtyallhero-16plhai.jpg

What autumn racing season trends do you love?

I really like all the trends we are seeing for Autumn Racing. Whether it is a structured dress or jacket from White Suede and Ginger and Smart or something a bit more fun and colourful such as those dresses from Josh Goot and Zimmermann there is something to suit everyone’s style.

What do you like about autumn racing season compared with spring carnival?

The Autumn Racing carnival is a great way to embrace tradition and dress in head to toe glamour.

For Derby Day, what’s the best way to work the black and white theme?

This is probably one of the easiest race days to dress for. You can incorporate either black or white into your outfit through the use of accessories such as millinery, gloves and a handbag. Alternatively you could wear an amazing black and white dress from Willow or separates from Lisa Ho.

How can women update a black dress to make it look stylish for Derby Day?

Accessories! By adding some leather and embellished pieces to your outfit you will instantly create something new and reflect the seasons trends. Whether it be elbow length leather gloves from Gregory Ladner, a fabulous jeweled clutch from Mimco or a unique headpiece from Nerida Winter you will have created a new look for next to nothing.



Do you prefer to wear a fascinator or a hat? And which headwear designers do you love?

I don’t really have a preference for either; I think you should wear whatever suits your outfit and your mood. It is fun to wear a hat, as it’s not something you do every day and really gives a sense of occasion. Gregory Ladner, Philip Treacy, Nerida Winter and George Giavis all do amazing millinery and head pieces that are perfect for the Autumn Racing carnival.

GALLERY: Stars take the neckline plunge



What are your essential autumn racing accessories?

A felt hat by the Filles Collection is essential for any Autumn racing outfit and gloves are a nice way to complete your racing look. A handbag that you can carry over your shoulder and one that also can fit all my essentials such as my Bobbi Brown lip-gloss and powder is also important. As the weather can be tricky at this time of year it’s a good idea to ensure you also wear a jacket. Ginger and Smart and Goot by Josh Goot have created some jackets that are perfect for a day at the track.



How do you prepare for a day at the races?

I make sure I get a lot of sleep and don’t wear any heels before race day. It can be a long day out at the track so I want to make sure I am completely rested. I also make a trip to my hairdresser to decide how I want to wear my hat. It’s a good idea to try your entire outfit on to make sure you’re happy with it a few days before.

The Style Spy: Fashion gets a sense of humour



Which other celebrities do you think have great trackside style?

Megan Gale and Miranda Kerr have fabulous style, as does Emma Freedman. They all know how to dress for their body shape and personality and I think their outfits truly reflect this. They all also know how to have a bit of fun with what they wear and add their own personal touch.



As a racing fashion expert, what do you think makes a winning outfit?

Being comfortable in what you’re wearing is the best way to look good. If you’re not comfortable or confident it will show. Also making sure you adhere to the dress code of Autumn Racing, no bare shoulders or short dresses and skirts and always wear a felt hat!



Do you have a favourite racing fashion moment?

Megan Gale’s outfit for Derby Day in Melbourne 2008 was great! I loved the way she accessorised with a whip while still staying true to the tradition of black and white.

