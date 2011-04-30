Royal journey begins

kateandwillwave.jpg3x4-16rmm8l.jpg

Prince William and Catherine Middleton have tied the knot with a mix of glittering pageantry and spontaneity, kissing twice in front of a sea of London revellers and breathing new life into Britain's monarchy.

As one million people lined the streets and two billion TV viewers worldwide watched on, Catherine swept up the aisle of Westminster Abbey, resplendent in an ivory and white satin dress with a veil and flowing train.

The future king and queen briefly kissed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace then repeated it when the crowds begged for more - going one better than William's parents Prince Charles and Diana when they wed in 1981.

And in a surprise treat for the crowd, Prince William took his new bride for a spin in an Aston Martin with the number plate JU5T WED, reflecting their status as the new generation of British royalty.

Tourists and Britons alike flocked to London to see the culmination of a romance that began eight years ago when the second in line to the throne and his bride were university students.

Die-hard fans camped out across the street from the abbey to catch glimpses of the royal couple and their 1,900 guests arriving for the ceremony.

The crowds roared as a dashing Prince William - wearing a striking red tunic of the Irish Guard Colonel, his highest honorary appointment - and best man Harry arrived at the abbey less than 10 minutes after leaving Clarence House.

Queen Elizabeth followed not long after, dressed in a summery yellow outfit and matching hat.

After 45 minutes, Catherine, 29, arrived in Queen Elizabeth's custom Rolls Royce limousine, known as the Phantom VI, to become a royal and begin life in the glare of the media spotlight.

The glowing bride wore long French Chantilly lace sleeves over a white fitted dress by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen to marry her prince. The train of her dress stretched for 2.7 metres.

Burton had been widely tipped as the designer of the royal bride's dress, made with ivory and white satin gazar, but had previously denied any involvement with the design.

Catherine wore her hair down and wore a long veil that was held in place by a Cartier halo tiara, lent to her by the Queen. The tiara was made by Cartier in 1936 and was presented to the Queen by her mother on her 18th birthday.

The bride carried a shield-shaped wired bouquet of myrtle, lily-of-the-valley, sweet William and hyacinth.

Billions tuned in to watch the pair exchange vows to become the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

During the service, streamed live on YouTube, Catherine and Prince William often exchanged smiles.

They omitted the word "obey" from their wedding vows, and instead promised "to love and to cherish" each other.

"I will," the pair each pronounced solemnly in turn, before Prince William put a ring fashioned from a nugget of Welsh gold on Catherine's finger and Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams pronounced them man and wife.

Celebrity guests including Earl Spencer, Elton John and David and Victoria Beckham joined political figures including Prime Minister Julia Gillard and Governor-General Quentin Bryce to watch the exchange of vows.

Ms Gillard wore an outfit by several Australian designers, which she sourced from Myer and David Jones.

After the ceremony, Prince William and his new bride made their way by carriage to Buckingham Palace, where they kissed on the balcony to the cheers of hundreds of thousands of wellwishers massed below.

They couple embraced after Prince William turned to Catherine and asked: "Shall we kiss?".

The balcony kiss, first performed at a British royal wedding by Prince William's late mother Diana and Prince Charles in 1981, has become a tradition of royal weddings.

The kiss was followed by a ceremonial flypast of World War II-era aircraft and modern fighter jets.

The prince then drove out from the Buckingham Palace gates to the surprise of many in an unexpected moment that captured the relaxed spirit of their wedding day.

The new Duke and Duchess of Cambridge drove to nearby Clarence House, the home of his father Prince Charles, in an open-top Aston Martin Volante with a learner driver's L plate on the front.

The car had balloons tied to the back and bunting on the front.

The couple waved to the shocked crowds as Prince William slowly drove up The Mall, the ceremonial processional route from Buckingham Palace to Trafalgar Square.

It is expected they will return to Buckingham Palace later in the day for more planned private celebrations of their wedding.

The absence of Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, was felt throughout the day, and music played at her wedding 30 years ago and at her funeral in the same abbey were played during Friday's service.

The marriage between 28-year-old Prince William, second in line to the throne, and Catherine, has cemented a recovery in the monarchy's popularity.

Police have arrested 43 people around London's streets, and about 5,500 street parties will be held across Britain.

Many more will be celebrating in other countries, including Australia. New York's iconic Empire State Building will be illuminated in blue, white and red in honour of the royal couple.

An Australian woman who travelled to London for the event says the wedding has rekindled a national love affair with the monarchy.

"I have the largest collection of royal memorabilia in the world, and I can assure you there's no way will they ever get a republic. Not for a while," she said.

'Breath of fresh air'

British prime minister David Cameron says the royal wedding has been a touching moment for his country.

"Many people my age have watched Prince William grow up and all the challenges he's had, obviously losing his mother, but now finding love and wanting to get married," he said.

"So, like anyone who has lived in Britain, you feel quite an attachment to this whole event."

Prince Charles' press secretary Paddy Harverson says Catherine is a breath of fresh air for the monarchy.

"That's the great thing about marriages, is that they do bring new members of the family," he said.

"There's a wonderful ability for the institution to renew itself and Catherine is just wonderful and is just a great breath of fresh air - which ever family she was marrying into I think people would be delighted to have her and we certainly are."

But for others the nuptials hold little interest, reflecting divided public opinion about the biggest royal occasion for nearly a decade and one which supporters hope heralds a renaissance for a monarchy that, following the divorce and death of Princess Diana, had seemed at peril from calls for a British republic.

"It's just a wedding," said 25-year-old Ivan Smith. "Everyone is going mad about it. I couldn't care less."

