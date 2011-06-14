Finally, a solution to online shopping problems

If you’re deterred from buying clothes online because you can’t try them on first, Fits.me, an Estonia start-up, is offering a new solution: A robotic mannequin that takes your body measurements and mimics your shape, so you can see exactly how clothing would fit you, online.

fitbotshoper3x4-16vdd9t.jpg

The advanced piece of technology conforms to hundreds of thousands of body shapes, allowing shoppers to visualize how the garment will look.

So whether you’re curvy, pear-shaped, muscular or super slim Fitbot will ensure you get the right fit to suit you.

"It can go slim and then curvy and for men's versions very muscular. It can literally take 100,000 different body shapes and sizes so it's really exciting," said Heikki Haldre, Fits.Me chief executive officer.

Mr Haldre also points out that size is not just a matter of fit, but also of style, as some people prefer tighter clothes, while others prefer their garments to be looser.

"Visualising those different sizes on real bodies gives them this answer," he added.

The FitBots are composed of flexible panels that shift between thousands of different shapes and sizes, from small to extra large.

Customers simply enter their measurements, before seeing photos of a real life mannequin shaped just like them 'trying on' their selections.

The machines have been available for men's styles since 2010 but women's curves, lumps and bumps meant the female FitBot took longer to perfect than the male model.

The female FitBot mannequin will launch at British retailer Hawes & Curtis, where the male version has already proved a real success.

The manufacturers hope it will reduce the number of returns that occur after clothes have been bought online. Fits.Me’s CEO says: “Our female mannequin can adjust to 85% of female body types, giving women the confidence that they are making a successful online purchase without the need to return.”

Will the FitBot change the way you shop online?