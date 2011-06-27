Topshop to open flagship Aussie stores

It’s been long awaited and long overdue but finally Topshop have announced they will open flagship stores in Sydney and Melbourne this summer. Set to open in time for the Christmas retail rush the popular fashion house will open stores in ‘retail locations outside city centres’.

Topshop already stocks a small range at high-end Sydney fashion boutique Incu but with the launch of a flagship store the brand will rival Zara as the go to place for affordable runway looks.

When the fashion mega-chain launched its first flagship store in New York lines of customers camped around the block to snap up the must-have clothing items. And given the frenzy caused when Zara opened a few months ago we can expect even more chaotic scenes when the fashion powerhouse flings open its doors later this year.

We’re already counting down the days.

Subscribe to our WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Are you excited Topshop is coming to Oz?