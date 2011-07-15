Helen Mirren stripped down for the latest issue of Esquire magazine, wearing nothing but the British national flag.

Helen Mirren gets wrapped in the Union Jack

The British Actress, who is turning 66 at the end of the month, shows off her patriotic side, even if the Union Flag was just there to protect her modesty.

Wearing bright red lipstick and matching nail polish, no accessories or jewellery and her hair casually tussled; she truly defies her age.

Mirren looks sensational as she teases with a smile, showing off her sexy skin and flashing a bit of cleavage, covered by the red, white and blue flag.

In the interview, Mirren spoke of the moment she won her 2007 Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in The Queen and said, “Whenever I see the queen, I always think, Oh, there I am!”

She said she shared a very special and most memorable moment with Leonardo DiCaprio right after she won the Academy Award.

“When everyone was going home, they let these little gold Oscary shapes flutter down from the ceiling. Leonardo DiCaprio came over, bowed down, and kissed my hand. It was the most fabulous moment - such a lovely gesture. He didn't say anything,” she said.

The 65-year-old said, she hasn’t let fame go to head because she doesn’t take herself too seriously.

When it comes to money, she said that she is sensible and likes to splurge on some things, but certainly not expensive designer clothes.

“I’m a get-a-dress-at-the-thrift-shop-but-open-a-bottle-of-champagne kind of person. The whole thing of clothes is insane,” she said.

Mirren, who is married to Director Taylor Hackford said it was hard being directed by her husband but said with a sensual smirk, “But it's fabulous to go home and sleep with the director!”

