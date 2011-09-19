The term ‘Red Carpet’ has never been taken so literally, with varying shades of the crimson hue being sported on many celebrities in dedicated block styles. The 'Fashion Emmy' for best in red goes to Nina Dobrev wearing Donna Karan..
Lea Michele from Glee looked amazing in her Marchesa red gown.
Kate Winslet wore celebrity designer favourite, Elie Saab and the result was red hot.
Fish tails turned long dresses in to floor-sweepers, providing additional glamour and impact in the style stakes for celebs who wore this trend. Dianna Agron of Glee mastered old school glamour in her Roksanda Illincic dress.
There was nothing fishy about Evan Rachel Wood from True Blood stunning Elie Saab dress.
Who would have thought a grey fishtail frock could look so fabulous. Julia Stiles in Georges Hobeika Couture.
Deep V’s were spotted on the daring who bared their chests (but very little else) in long dresses with plunging necklines. Emily Blunt took a plunge in Elie Saab.
Julie Bowen from Modern Family looked Red Carpet worthy in a beautiful Oscar de la Renta deep V neckline gown.
Kristen Wiig knows a winning combination and pairs a plunging neckline with a fishtail skirted Zac Posen dress.
Metallic dresses were popular Emmy fashion options, seen predominately in cool toned silvers and classic black shades often with embellishments such as beading or sequins. Claire Danes sparkled in Oscar de la Renta.
Gwyneth Paltrow set tongues wagging by wearing a luminous, yet daring black cropped top and skirt designed by Pucci.
Jane Krakowski from Thirty Rock deserves any Emmy for surviving in her uber bright metallic silver J. Mendel Mica dress without the aid of sunglasses.
At the front, back or side, high cut slit dresses gave contrast and a point of interest to full dresses. Mad Men's Christina Hendricks showed off her best assets in her Johanna Johnson gown with slit.
Connie Britton from Friday Night Lights wore a draping silk Maria Lucia Hohan dress in the hottest colour of the day, with a slit to show some skin.
Sarah Hyland of Modern Family wore a coral Christina Siriano dress completed with high cut side slit and fishtail..