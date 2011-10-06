News

Racing Hats - Hits and Misses

1/10 Brynne Gordon-Edelsten

The sky was the limit for Brynne, who wore a Peacock inspired fascinator made from dyed feathers.

Getty Images

2/10 Kerri Anne Kennerley & Jules Lund

Going back through the archives to 2006, we found this gem of KAK's hat. It goes to show how one bad race wear decision can continue to haunt you years later.

3/10 Jennifer Hawkins

Jen tried out avant-garde, sporting a band that beared a striking resemblance to mouse ears.

4/10 Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge

The ever beautiful Kate chose a neutral coloured subtle fascinator to wear to Epsom Derby Day.

5/10 Kate Waterhouse

Parting with tradition, Kate ditched the hat and instead wore a Givenchy studded golden headband. Love it or loathe it?

6/10 Lara Bingle

Lara proved anything goes at Royal Randwick by covering her face instead of her had. The black face netting was certainly standout, but you decide, hot or not?

7/10 Princess Beatrice

It was the hat that divided a nation. Princess Beatrice wore this Philip Treacy headpiece to the Royal Wedding earlier this year and shortly after parodies of the hat appeared across the web and a facebook hate page was created. Despite the controversy, Beatrice used the attention to sell her fascinator via ebay auction and donated the proceeds to charity.

Getty Images

8/10 Sarah Jessica Parker

Usually a fashion fave, SJP wore this plant inspired creation to the Premier of Sex and the City. Maybe it would be forgivable had it been on the racetrack and not the red carpet?

Getty Images

9/10 Sophie Monk

Sophie appeared to be channelling American-Indian vibes with her feather head garland.

10/10 Hugh Hefner & the Girls of the Playboy Mansion

Kendra, Bridget and Holly (back when they were still the girls of the Playboy mansion) with Hef at the Kentucky Derby. There are no words to describe their hat choices.

