The sky was the limit for Brynne, who wore a Peacock inspired fascinator made from dyed feathers.
Going back through the archives to 2006, we found this gem of KAK's hat. It goes to show how one bad race wear decision can continue to haunt you years later.
Jen tried out avant-garde, sporting a band that beared a striking resemblance to mouse ears.
The ever beautiful Kate chose a neutral coloured subtle fascinator to wear to Epsom Derby Day.
Parting with tradition, Kate ditched the hat and instead wore a Givenchy studded golden headband. Love it or loathe it?
Lara proved anything goes at Royal Randwick by covering her face instead of her had. The black face netting was certainly standout, but you decide, hot or not?
It was the hat that divided a nation. Princess Beatrice wore this Philip Treacy headpiece to the Royal Wedding earlier this year and shortly after parodies of the hat appeared across the web and a facebook hate page was created. Despite the controversy, Beatrice used the attention to sell her fascinator via ebay auction and donated the proceeds to charity.
Usually a fashion fave, SJP wore this plant inspired creation to the Premier of Sex and the City. Maybe it would be forgivable had it been on the racetrack and not the red carpet?
Sophie appeared to be channelling American-Indian vibes with her feather head garland.
Kendra, Bridget and Holly (back when they were still the girls of the Playboy mansion) with Hef at the Kentucky Derby. There are no words to describe their hat choices.