The fashion world has been fascinated with the androgynous beauty of Australian model Andrej Pejic ever since he appeared in both the men's and women's Jean Paul Gaultier shows in Paris in January.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Woman-of-the-moment Rooney Mara, 26, dramatically changed her look for her role in the US remake of 'The Girl with a Dragon Tattoo'. GALLERY: Best celebrity hairstyles in 2011
Jason Kempin/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Michael Pitt, one of the stars of the sartorially-minded 'Boardwalk Empire', has just been announced as the new face of Prada.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Tanqueray
The 15-year old star of 'True Grit', Hailee Stenifeld, became the new face of Miu Miu in 2011. GALLERY: Our fave fashion moments of 2011
Todd Williamson/WireImage
While Georgia May Jagger is a familiar face, up-and-coming model Cara Delevingne is on the rise in the fashion world, starring in the Burberry spring/summer 2012 campaign.
Stars of 'Hugo' Asa Butterfield and Chloe Moretz may only be 14 but both of them are making their mark in the style stakes. It's a wrap: 2011 beauty trends
by Francois Durand/Getty Images
Dakota's little sister, and the face of Marc Jacobs, is set to have a big year in 2012.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Kiwi singer-songwriter Kimbra, 21, released her debut album in 2011, while her duet with Gotye, 'Somebody That I Used to Know' was hands down the year's most popular homegrown song. FOOD: Best new recipes
Don Arnold/WireImage
Zoe Kravitz, daughter of musician Lenny and actress Lisa Bonet, is an actor, singer and model, and has been cropping up on red carpets all over the place.
Australian model Catherine McNeil, pictured here with Abbey-Lee Kershaw in 2010, has become one of our top modelling exports. GALLERY: Most popular recipes in 2011
Graham Denholm/Getty Images