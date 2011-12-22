News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Faces to watch in 2012

Andrej Pejic

You may also like these galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Simone and Elora gear up for Bachelor In Paradise's debut
Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger is selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

1/10 Andrej Pejic

The fashion world has been fascinated with the androgynous beauty of Australian model Andrej Pejic ever since he appeared in both the men's and women's Jean Paul Gaultier shows in Paris in January.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

2/10 Rooney Mara

Woman-of-the-moment Rooney Mara, 26, dramatically changed her look for her role in the US remake of 'The Girl with a Dragon Tattoo'. GALLERY: Best celebrity hairstyles in 2011

Jason Kempin/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

3/10 Michael Pitt

Michael Pitt, one of the stars of the sartorially-minded 'Boardwalk Empire', has just been announced as the new face of Prada.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Tanqueray

4/10 Hailee Steinfeld

The 15-year old star of 'True Grit', Hailee Stenifeld, became the new face of Miu Miu in 2011. GALLERY: Our fave fashion moments of 2011

Todd Williamson/WireImage

5/10 Cara Delevingne with Georgia May Jagger

While Georgia May Jagger is a familiar face, up-and-coming model Cara Delevingne is on the rise in the fashion world, starring in the Burberry spring/summer 2012 campaign.

6/10 Asa Butterfield and Chloe Moretz

Stars of 'Hugo' Asa Butterfield and Chloe Moretz may only be 14 but both of them are making their mark in the style stakes. It's a wrap: 2011 beauty trends

by Francois Durand/Getty Images

7/10 Elle Fanning

Dakota's little sister, and the face of Marc Jacobs, is set to have a big year in 2012.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

8/10 Kimbra

Kiwi singer-songwriter Kimbra, 21, released her debut album in 2011, while her duet with Gotye, 'Somebody That I Used to Know' was hands down the year's most popular homegrown song. FOOD: Best new recipes

Don Arnold/WireImage

9/10 Zoe Kravitz with Mia Wasikowska

Zoe Kravitz, daughter of musician Lenny and actress Lisa Bonet, is an actor, singer and model, and has been cropping up on red carpets all over the place.

10/10 Catherine McNeil

Australian model Catherine McNeil, pictured here with Abbey-Lee Kershaw in 2010, has become one of our top modelling exports. GALLERY: Most popular recipes in 2011

Graham Denholm/Getty Images

More Galleries

15 Of The Most Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dresses Of All Time

The most glam Oscars dresses of all time
Celebs wearing bras underneath blazers

Heidi Klum nails the bra under blazer trend
$1000 Platform Crocs sell out

Would you pay $750 for a plastic bag?
The Most Memorable Dresses Ever From The BAFTA Awards

The Most Memorable BAFTA Awards Dresses Ever