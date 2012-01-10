News

Spotlight on new mum Beyonce

Beyonce's maternity style

1/11 Beyonce's maternity style

In November Beyonce hosted the screening of 'Live at Roseland: The Elements of 4' at the Paris Theatre in New York. Follow @y7lifestyle on Twitter

Jim Spellman/WireImage

2/11 Beyonce's maternity style

Beyonce on the street in New York in November.

Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

3/11 Beyonce's maternity style

Leaving a Manhattan office in October. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge turns 30

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

4/11 Beyonce's maternity style

Beyonce step out in a sleeveless dress and nude heels in NY in October.

Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

5/11 Beyonce's maternity style

Beyonce looks divine in white at the launch of her perfume Pulse in New York in September. Style icon: Rosie Huntington-Whitely

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

6/11 Beyonce's maternity style

The singer sparkles in blue sequins at the launch of her fashion line in London in September.

Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

7/11 Beyonce's maternity style

Beyonce wears a black sequin suit at the debut of the House of Deréon Autumn/Winter collection at Selfridge's in London in September. GALLERY: Best-dressed men of 2011

8/11 Beyonce's maternity style

Beyonce, wearing a J.Crew Venture Sequin dress, with her sister Solange at the J.Crew Spring 2012 fashion show in September.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

9/11 Beyonce's maternity style

Beyonce wears a standout puff-ball dress at Fashion Week in New York in September. Detox your wardrobe in 2012

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

10/11 Beyonce's maternity style

Maternity trousers have never looked so good - performing at the MTV Video Music Awards in LA in August.

Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

11/11 Beyonce's maternity style

Beyonce arrives at the MTV Video Awards in LA. Hot trend: Thigh-high boots

