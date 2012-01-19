News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Hot trend: Coloured denim

Fearne Cotton

You may also like these galleries

All the outfits you need to see from Coachella

All the outfits you need to see from Coachella
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods

1/8 Fearne Cotton

English TV and radio presenter Fearne Cotton shows us she owns more than one pair of coloured denim.

2/8 Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff looks super cute in royal blue denim.

3/8 Pippa Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister steps out in fuschia denim.

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

4/8 Tolula Adeyemi

Model Tolula Adeyemi in a bright red ankle-length denim.

5/8 Hot trend: Coloured denim

Alexa Chung perfects the jeans and blazer look.

6/8 Bar Rafaeli

Israeli model Bar Rafaeli strides out in Paris in red denim. Golden Globes: winning accessories

Marc Piaseck/Getty Images

7/8 Justin Bieber

Even the Biebs has embraced the trend for bright denim.

8/8 Sarah Jessica Parker

SJP looks pretty in pink in New York. Beauty trends from the Globes

Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

More Galleries

15 Of The Most Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dresses Of All Time

The most glam Oscars dresses of all time
Celebs wearing bras underneath blazers

Heidi Klum nails the bra under blazer trend
$1000 Platform Crocs sell out

Would you pay $750 for a plastic bag?
The Most Memorable Dresses Ever From The BAFTA Awards

The Most Memorable BAFTA Awards Dresses Ever