Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

1/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

Bradley Cooper backstage at the show.

2/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

Kellan Lutz, Giles Matthey and Gabe Saporta at the show.

3/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

A glimpse at the Tommy Hilfiger front row entourage.

4/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

Grey coats mark the start of military-inspired precision.

5/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

Grey pants are paired with brown and green criss-cross patterned jackets.

6/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

Hello, shades of burgundy!

7/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

And some darker shades with supporting black highlights.

8/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

The design carries through into the accessories as well, including this bag.

9/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

The bag also comes in an olive green and grey combination.

10/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

You can't forget about the shiny shoes!

11/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

A sleek look carried even into the form of boots.

12/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

Now for the show to begin as the top men in Hollywood look on.

13/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 1

14/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 2

15/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 3

16/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 4

17/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 5

18/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 6

19/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 7

20/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 8

21/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 9

22/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 10

23/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 11

24/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 12

25/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 13

26/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 14

27/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 15

28/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 16

29/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 17

30/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 18

31/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 19

32/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 20

33/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 21

34/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 22

35/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 23

36/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 24

37/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 25

38/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 26

39/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 27

40/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 28

41/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 29

42/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 30

43/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 31

44/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 32

45/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 33

46/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 34

47/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 35

48/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 36

49/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 37

50/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 38

51/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 39

52/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

LOOK 40

53/53 Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 Men's Collection

And the man himself, Tommy Hilfiger.

