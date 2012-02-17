Young blogger Tavi Gevinson pictured outside the Rodarte show during New York Fashion Week. Follow us on Twitter
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Marcus Mayhem, a stylist and DJ, is seen outside the Yigal Azrouel show wearing a Balenciaga blazer, Zana Bayne harness, H&M leggings with custom glasses.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Fashion Blogger Susie Bubble seen wearing a Top Shop suit, Opening Ceremony sweater, tights and Simone Rocha shoes outside Milk Studios during 2012 Fashion Week.
Monica Mcklinski/Getty Images
Ruth Runberg, a buying director, is seen heading to the Jason Wu show wearing a vintage Halston skirt, Lanvin shoes and Celine bag.
Bryan Boy looking stylish on the streets of Manhattan.
John Lamparski/Getty Images
Carola Seher, on her way to Jason Wu, wears a Balenciaga silk blouse, 7 for all Mankind pants and a Proenza bag.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Shail Upadhya wears his own - spotty - creation on the streets of Manhattan during New York Fashion Week.
John Lamparski/Getty Images
Jaclyn Siu wears a vintage jacket, Dvf shirt, Oak skirt and a McQueen bag outside the Levi's show.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Blogger Janelle Korcheck is seen leaving the Catherine Malandrino show wearing a standout Samara Liu purse, Catherine Malandrino dress, vintage top, Badgley Mischka shoes.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
: Joy Adaeze, a stylist and blogger, is seen outside the Yigal Azrouel show wearing Jewel by Lisa outfit and Mercury sunglasses.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Blogger Kimberley Pesch heads to the Kate Spade show wearing a Rebecca Taylor dress, H&M top, Basco shoes, Botkier bag and a Park style leather jacket.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Laural Pantin is seen outside the Levi's show wearing Pierre hardy for gap shoes, Alexander Wang jacket and a Proenza bag.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Margaret Zhang, a fashion blogger, is seen outside the Yigal Azrouel show wearing a Sable top, Topshop pants, Zara coat, Vena Cava bag and Zara shoes.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Photographer Olivia Locher wears all vintage to the Band of Outsiders show.
by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Model Shuyang is seen leaving the Catherine Malandrino show.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images