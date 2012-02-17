News

New York Fashion Week Street Style

Tavi Gevinson

1/15 Tavi Gevinson

Young blogger Tavi Gevinson pictured outside the Rodarte show during New York Fashion Week.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

2/15 Marcus Mayhem

Marcus Mayhem, a stylist and DJ, is seen outside the Yigal Azrouel show wearing a Balenciaga blazer, Zana Bayne harness, H&M leggings with custom glasses.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

3/15 Suzie Bubble

Fashion Blogger Susie Bubble seen wearing a Top Shop suit, Opening Ceremony sweater, tights and Simone Rocha shoes outside Milk Studios during 2012 Fashion Week.

Monica Mcklinski/Getty Images

4/15 Ruth Runberg

Ruth Runberg, a buying director, is seen heading to the Jason Wu show wearing a vintage Halston skirt, Lanvin shoes and Celine bag.

5/15 Bryan Boy

Bryan Boy looking stylish on the streets of Manhattan.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

6/15 Carola Seher

Carola Seher, on her way to Jason Wu, wears a Balenciaga silk blouse, 7 for all Mankind pants and a Proenza bag.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

7/15 Shail Upadhya

Shail Upadhya wears his own - spotty - creation on the streets of Manhattan during New York Fashion Week.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

8/15 Jaclyn Siu

Jaclyn Siu wears a vintage jacket, Dvf shirt, Oak skirt and a McQueen bag outside the Levi's show.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

9/15 Janelle Korcheck

Blogger Janelle Korcheck is seen leaving the Catherine Malandrino show wearing a standout Samara Liu purse, Catherine Malandrino dress, vintage top, Badgley Mischka shoes.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

10/15 Joy Adaeze

Joy Adaeze, a stylist and blogger, is seen outside the Yigal Azrouel show wearing Jewel by Lisa outfit and Mercury sunglasses.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

11/15 Kimberley Pesch

Blogger Kimberley Pesch heads to the Kate Spade show wearing a Rebecca Taylor dress, H&M top, Basco shoes, Botkier bag and a Park style leather jacket.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

12/15 Laural Pantin

Laural Pantin is seen outside the Levi's show wearing Pierre hardy for gap shoes, Alexander Wang jacket and a Proenza bag.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

13/15 Margaret Zhang

Margaret Zhang, a fashion blogger, is seen outside the Yigal Azrouel show wearing a Sable top, Topshop pants, Zara coat, Vena Cava bag and Zara shoes.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

14/15 Olivia Locher

Photographer Olivia Locher wears all vintage to the Band of Outsiders show.

by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

15/15 Shuyang

Model Shuyang is seen leaving the Catherine Malandrino show.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

