Rich, young and hot!

UK's Young and Rich

1/11 UK's Young and Rich

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the latest addition to Sunday Times' Rich List for UK actors under 30. Check out to see who else made the cut amongst the UK's richest youths.

2/11 1. Daniel Radcliffe

Coming in at number one was star of Harry Potter fame, Daniel Radcliffe. His latest film The Woman In Black has taken his £48m from last year, up to £54m this year.

3/11 2. Robert Pattinson

Star of the "other" cult film series Twilight, Robert Pattinson, comes in at second place on this year's rich list. He's thought to be worth £40m.

4/11 3. Keira Knightley

British beauty Keira Knightley is expected to be worth £30m, making her third on this year's rich list. GALLERY: Golden Slipper Day

5/11 4. Kiera Chaplin

The granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin, this Irish-born British actress has made her fortune through high-fashion modelling and a myriad of films. At fourth place on the list, she's expected to be worth £28m.

6/11 5. Emma Watson

Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson has long moved on from her days as the bushy haired Hermione Granger. The British actress has since made a debut in modelling, becoming the face of Burberry in 2009. At fifth on the list, she is expected to be worth £26m.

7/11 6. Rupert Grint

There seems to be a common pattern here: star in the Harry Potter series for your teenage years and become one of the UK's richest actors. In sixth place, Rupert Grint is estimated to be worth £24m.

8/11 7. Lily Cole

Although known for her unsual looks on the runway, Lily Cole also makes the young actors rich list at number 7 with an estimated worth of £8m. Celeb gallery: relaxed fashion

9/11 8. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

2012 marks this Victoria's Secret model's first year on the list - while she's making it big in the fashion world - hello, Elle style icon of the year! - she's also moving into the acting industry. She made her debut as Carly Spencer in the 2011 Transformers 3 film, and is currently estimated to be worth £5m, making her equal 8th on the list.

10/11 9. Kimberley Walsh

While she is best known for being a part of the British pop group, Girls Aloud, Kimberley Walsh worked in theatre and acting. Joining Rosie in 8th place, she is also expected to be worth £5m.

11/11 10. Sarah Harding

Also known for being a part of Girls Aloud, Sarah Harding has debuted into acting - her main roles working in the St Trinian's films. Like Kimberley and Rosie, her estimated worth on the rich list is £5m.

