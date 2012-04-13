UK's Young and Rich

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the latest addition to Sunday Times' Rich List for UK actors under 30. Check out to see who else made the cut amongst the UK's richest youths.
Coming in at number one was star of Harry Potter fame, Daniel Radcliffe. His latest film The Woman In Black has taken his £48m from last year, up to £54m this year.
Star of the "other" cult film series Twilight, Robert Pattinson, comes in at second place on this year's rich list. He's thought to be worth £40m.
British beauty Keira Knightley is expected to be worth £30m, making her third on this year's rich list.
The granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin, this Irish-born British actress has made her fortune through high-fashion modelling and a myriad of films. At fourth place on the list, she's expected to be worth £28m.
Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson has long moved on from her days as the bushy haired Hermione Granger. The British actress has since made a debut in modelling, becoming the face of Burberry in 2009. At fifth on the list, she is expected to be worth £26m.
There seems to be a common pattern here: star in the Harry Potter series for your teenage years and become one of the UK's richest actors. In sixth place, Rupert Grint is estimated to be worth £24m.
Although known for her unsual looks on the runway, Lily Cole also makes the young actors rich list at number 7 with an estimated worth of £8m.
2012 marks this Victoria's Secret model's first year on the list - while she's making it big in the fashion world - hello, Elle style icon of the year! - she's also moving into the acting industry. She made her debut as Carly Spencer in the 2011 Transformers 3 film, and is currently estimated to be worth £5m, making her equal 8th on the list.
While she is best known for being a part of the British pop group, Girls Aloud, Kimberley Walsh worked in theatre and acting. Joining Rosie in 8th place, she is also expected to be worth £5m.
Also known for being a part of Girls Aloud, Sarah Harding has debuted into acting - her main roles working in the St Trinian's films. Like Kimberley and Rosie, her estimated worth on the rich list is £5m.
