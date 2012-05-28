News

Hot trend: White shoes

1/20 Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger, who has been on a roll of unbelievable style recently, wore a pair of white heels and a bright coral dress in Cannes.

Getty Images

2/20 Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence goes for the casual red, white and blue look, finishing it off with a pair of clean white heels.

Getty Images

3/20 Anna Wintour

Of course the Queen of high fashion is on trend, Anna Wintour wears a pair of white kitten heels to a Broadway performance. ARTICLE: Lover launches white lace capsule collection

Getty Images

4/20 Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt stays on trend as well at Cannes. He'd better be careful though, white shoes are harder to keep clean than you'd expect.

Getty Images

5/20 Asia Argento

Actress Asia Argento paired her white heels with a flowing white dress at the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

Getty Images

6/20 Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto pairs her white pumps with a simple colour scheme.

Getty Images

7/20 Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain keeps the focus on her brightly coloured dress by wearing a pair of simple strappy white shoes.

Getty Images

8/20 Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker may not have remembered to wear a shirt to cover her bra, but she did remember to keep up to date with the current footwear trends.

Getty Images

9/20 Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington goes by the common fashion mantra 'KISS' (Keep it Simple Stupid), and sticks to black and white. GALLERY: Bringing sexy back

Getty Images

10/20 Dior Haute Couture 2012 Show

White shoes were seen on the runways in Paris at the Dior Haute Couture show in January. ARTICLE: Christian Dior Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2011-2012

Getty Images

11/20 Ahna O'Reilly

Actress Ahna O'Reilly balanced out the intense neon colour of her dress with a pair of understated white heels.

Getty Images

12/20 Carly Rae Jepsen

The "Call Me Maybe" singer stays comfy and cool in a pair of blindingly white sneakers.

Getty Images

13/20 Lover's new collection White Magick

Lover's new collection featured some adorable white booties for winter. GALLERY: Lover's new concept collection: White Magick

Lover

14/20 Heidi Middleton

Founder of Sass & Bide Heidi Middleton wore a pair of white heels to MBFWA. With all the colours going on in her shirt/dress it was nice to see a bit of calm in her outfit.

Getty Images

15/20 Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends a fashion show for boyfriend Kanye West's line. We wonder if he's the designer behind those interesting white heels.

Getty Images

16/20 Lana del Rey

Lana del Rey is spotted during her downtime in Cannes in a pair of white loafers. Comfy and fashion forward.

Getty Images

17/20 Lily Collins

Lily Collins pairs her cool mint dress with some strappy pointed heels.

Getty Images

18/20 Nikki Reed

Nikki Reed opts for a more cream coloured shoe to soften out her accessories. GALLERY: Hot trend: 1920s fashion

Getty Images

19/20 Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek promotes her new Got Milk? ad in a pair of towering, glamorous white heels.

Getty Images

20/20 Snooki

Though it may just be a coincidence, Snooki is on trend for once. She paired a simple black dress to show off her baby bump with some white strappy heels. GALLERY: Style watch: all that glitters

Getty Images

