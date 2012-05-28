Diane Kruger, who has been on a roll of unbelievable style recently, wore a pair of white heels and a bright coral dress in Cannes.
Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence goes for the casual red, white and blue look, finishing it off with a pair of clean white heels.
Getty Images
Of course the Queen of high fashion is on trend, Anna Wintour wears a pair of white kitten heels to a Broadway performance. ARTICLE: Lover launches white lace capsule collection
Getty Images
Brad Pitt stays on trend as well at Cannes. He'd better be careful though, white shoes are harder to keep clean than you'd expect.
Getty Images
Actress Asia Argento paired her white heels with a flowing white dress at the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival.
Getty Images
Freida Pinto pairs her white pumps with a simple colour scheme.
Getty Images
Jessica Chastain keeps the focus on her brightly coloured dress by wearing a pair of simple strappy white shoes.
Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker may not have remembered to wear a shirt to cover her bra, but she did remember to keep up to date with the current footwear trends.
Getty Images
Kerry Washington goes by the common fashion mantra 'KISS' (Keep it Simple Stupid), and sticks to black and white. GALLERY: Bringing sexy back
Getty Images
White shoes were seen on the runways in Paris at the Dior Haute Couture show in January. ARTICLE: Christian Dior Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2011-2012
Getty Images
Actress Ahna O'Reilly balanced out the intense neon colour of her dress with a pair of understated white heels.
Getty Images
The "Call Me Maybe" singer stays comfy and cool in a pair of blindingly white sneakers.
Getty Images
Lover's new collection featured some adorable white booties for winter. GALLERY: Lover's new concept collection: White Magick
Lover
Founder of Sass & Bide Heidi Middleton wore a pair of white heels to MBFWA. With all the colours going on in her shirt/dress it was nice to see a bit of calm in her outfit.
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian attends a fashion show for boyfriend Kanye West's line. We wonder if he's the designer behind those interesting white heels.
Getty Images
Lana del Rey is spotted during her downtime in Cannes in a pair of white loafers. Comfy and fashion forward.
Getty Images
Lily Collins pairs her cool mint dress with some strappy pointed heels.
Getty Images
Nikki Reed opts for a more cream coloured shoe to soften out her accessories. GALLERY: Hot trend: 1920s fashion
Getty Images
Salma Hayek promotes her new Got Milk? ad in a pair of towering, glamorous white heels.
Getty Images
Though it may just be a coincidence, Snooki is on trend for once. She paired a simple black dress to show off her baby bump with some white strappy heels. GALLERY: Style watch: all that glitters
Getty Images