Style Guide: Look of the week

1/17 Catrinel Marlon

Romanian model Catrinel Marlon cut a striking figure on the red carpet at the Venice Fillm Festival premiere of 'The Master'.

Pascal le Segretain/Getty Images

2/17 Solange Knowles

How fun is Solange! Here she brightens up the party at New York event 'See What Unfolds'.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

3/17 Rachel Weisz

Perfection: Rachel Weisz wears black strapless Dior Couture and Christian Louboutin bow heels to the New York premiere of 'Bourne Legacy'.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

4/17 Kirsten Dunst

Kiki brings gingham back at Louis Vuitton's haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week.

Dominique Charriau/Wire Image

5/17 Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha is too cute at a New York premiere of 'People Like Us'. Top marks too for the slick low pony.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

6/17 Jessica Alba

Young mum Jessica Alba looks great in leather at the Atelier Versace couture show in Paris.

Getty Images

7/17 Lea Michelle

Lea Michelle, another guest at the Atelier Versace show in Paris, reminds us why bright orange is bang on-trend at the moment.

Pascal le Segretain/Getty Images

8/17 Rose Byrne

Top points to Rose Byrne, pictured at Tropfest in New York, for having the best hairstyle in the business.

Charles Eshelman/Film Magic

9/17 Emma Stone

Emma Stone is kicking serious style goals on the Spiderman promo trail. We love this oh-so-cute white Jason Wu dress.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

10/17 Dakota Fanning

Young fashionista Dakota Fanning, wearing a coral Gucci gown, nailed simple sophistication at the 2012 AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony, held in LA on June 7.

Getty Images

11/17 Emma Stone

Emma Stone, currently promoting her new Spiderman film along with her co-star boyfriend Andrew Garfield, continues to show us that she rarely puts a fashion foot wrong in an orange Rue du Mail dress.

Ken Ishii/Getty Images

12/17 Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge just might be creative head of British label Alexander McQueen Sarah Burton's biggest fan. Kate wore a hat-trick of Alexander McQeen outfits over the Jubilee long weekend, and this dusty pink dress is our favourite of the three (oh, and how cute is Harry!). Who wore it best? Kate Middleton vs. Kim Kardashian

Oli Scarff/Getty Images

13/17 Diane Kruger

While you can always rely on Diane Kruger to look fabulous, you can never be sure what she'll serve up in the fashion stakes. Kruger stole the show at the Cannes closing ceremony in the breathtaking black and white palid ballgown by Christian Dior.

Vittorio Celotto/Wire Image

14/17 Reese Witherspoon

Those eyes and that dress (it's Versace) - what a combination! Reese Witherspoon looks amazing at the Cannes premiere of 'Mud' in May.

Andrea Rentz/Getty Images

15/17 Berenice Bejo

Style Guide: Look of the week

Vittorio Celotto/Wire Image

16/17 Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge

Kate broke away from her usual muted palette at an Olympic event at the Royal Albert Hall in May. Not only did the duchess step out in a jaw-dropping turquoise Jenny Packham dress, she also wore her hair up (presumably to show off the gown's exquisite lace back).

Getty Images

