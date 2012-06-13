Polish model Anja Rubik made headlines at Cannes this year in a revealing dress with a mind-boggling split to the hip.
Swedish-Canadian actress Malin Akerman makes a bold statement in a black cutout gown with a split to the hip.
26-year-old Karolina Kurkova is another model who has adopted the daring trend.
Katherine Heigl transforms a demure dress into one more daring with a high side split.
Fashion trend: the sky high split
Anja is clearly a big fan of the mega-split, as she stepped out at Cannes in a second split-tastic gown.
At Cannes Kim Kardashian channels old world glamour in a yellow gown by Elie Saab.
London-born Jessie Cornish, better known as Jessie J, ticks off two trends with the one outfit: the gothic lip and the hip-high split.
Cara Delevingne, the 19-year-old sister of fellow model and socialite Poppy, embraced the split trend at Cannes with this deep-green gown.
Joely Richardson reminds us that you don't have to one of the under-30s to work an on-trend split.
Sports Illustrated model Hilary Rhoda, 25, shows off her pins in a dress with a dramatic split.
Glee star Lea Michele is a thigh-high split veteran on the red carpet.
Canadian actor and model Nina Dobrev, who currently appears in the series 'The Vampire Diaries' sparkles in midnight blue sequins at Cannes 2012.
American actor and director Sophia Bush (not the daughter of the former president) mixes a thigh split with on-trend coral.
