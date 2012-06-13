News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Fashion trend: the sky high split

Fashion trend: the sky high split Anja Rubik

You may also like these galleries

All the outfits you need to see from Coachella

All the outfits you need to see from Coachella
10 etiquette tips to follow in Japan

9 Japanese etiquette rules revealed
Anna Heinrich celebrates her engagement party

Anna Heinrich celebrates her luxe hens party

1/15 Anja Rubik

Polish model Anja Rubik made headlines at Cannes this year in a revealing dress with a mind-boggling split to the hip.

Stephen Lovekin

2/15 Malin Akerman

Swedish-Canadian actress Malin Akerman makes a bold statement in a black cutout gown with a split to the hip.

Jon Kopaloff/Film Magic

3/15 Karolina Kurkova

26-year-old Karolina Kurkova is another model who has adopted the daring trend.

Randy Brooke/Wire Image

4/15 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl transforms a demure dress into one more daring with a high side split.

Michael Tran/Film Magic

5/15 Angelina Jolie

Fashion trend: the sky high split

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

6/15 Anja Rubik

Anja is clearly a big fan of the mega-split, as she stepped out at Cannes in a second split-tastic gown.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

7/15 Kim Kardashian

At Cannes Kim Kardashian channels old world glamour in a yellow gown by Elie Saab.

Venturelli/Wire Image

8/15 Jessie J

London-born Jessie Cornish, better known as Jessie J, ticks off two trends with the one outfit: the gothic lip and the hip-high split.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

9/15 Milla Jovovich

Fashion trend: the sky high split

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

10/15 Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne, the 19-year-old sister of fellow model and socialite Poppy, embraced the split trend at Cannes with this deep-green gown.

Mike Marsland/Wire Image

11/15 Joely Richardson

Joely Richardson reminds us that you don't have to one of the under-30s to work an on-trend split.

Andrea Rentz/Getty Images

12/15 Hilary Rhoda

Sports Illustrated model Hilary Rhoda, 25, shows off her pins in a dress with a dramatic split.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

13/15 Lea Michele

Glee star Lea Michele is a thigh-high split veteran on the red carpet.

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

14/15 Nina Dobrev

Canadian actor and model Nina Dobrev, who currently appears in the series 'The Vampire Diaries' sparkles in midnight blue sequins at Cannes 2012.

Venturelli/Wire Image

15/15 Sophia Bush

American actor and director Sophia Bush (not the daughter of the former president) mixes a thigh split with on-trend coral.

Kevin Mazur/Wire Image

More Galleries

15 Of The Most Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dresses Of All Time

The most glam Oscars dresses of all time
Celebs wearing bras underneath blazers

Heidi Klum nails the bra under blazer trend
$1000 Platform Crocs sell out

Would you pay $750 for a plastic bag?
The Most Memorable Dresses Ever From The BAFTA Awards

The Most Memorable BAFTA Awards Dresses Ever