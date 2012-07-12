News

Wish you were here: celebs on holiday

1/11 Kate Moss and Jamie Hince

Supermodel Kate Moss and her rocker husband Jamie Hince escape rainy London for the much sunnier Med - and we don't blame them!

2/11 Kate Moss and Jamie Hince

The couple, who celebrated their first wedding anniversay earlier this month, take the plunge - again.

3/11 Elle Macpherson

Elle spends some time in the sun aboard a yacht moored off the coast of Ibiza. We're a little bit jealous!

4/11 Hugh Jackman

Aussie hunk and all round nice guy Hugh Jackman shows off his superhero physique while holidaying at celeb hot spot St Tropez. Related: Kate and Will's honeymoon photos published

Marc Piasecki/Film Magic

5/11 Kate Moss

It's tough being a supermodel! Kate Moss was spotted holidaying at St Tropez (clearly one of her fave spots) in 2011.

Getty Images

6/11 Mischa Barton

Mischa Barton rocks a retro polka dot swimsuit while on vacation in Miami. Style guide: Look of the week

Uri Schanker/Film Magic

7/11 Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller and partner Tom Sturridge relax in Portofino on a pre-baby holiday.

8/11 George Clooney

Lake Como local George Clooney dinks his girlfriend Stacey Keibler on an Italian getaway. Gallery: Celebrity fashion transformations

9/11 Paris and Nicky Hilton

Socialite sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton stroll the streets of St Tropez in 2011.

Marc Piasecki/Film Magic

10/11 Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez, star of 'Lost', gets sporty on holiday in Spain. Gallery: History of the bikini

11/11 Yahoo7 Lifestyle on Facebook

Like Y7 Lifestyle on Facebook for daily celebrity news.

