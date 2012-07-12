Supermodel Kate Moss and her rocker husband Jamie Hince escape rainy London for the much sunnier Med - and we don't blame them!
The couple, who celebrated their first wedding anniversay earlier this month, take the plunge - again.
Elle spends some time in the sun aboard a yacht moored off the coast of Ibiza. We're a little bit jealous!
Aussie hunk and all round nice guy Hugh Jackman shows off his superhero physique while holidaying at celeb hot spot St Tropez. Related: Kate and Will's honeymoon photos published
Marc Piasecki/Film Magic
It's tough being a supermodel! Kate Moss was spotted holidaying at St Tropez (clearly one of her fave spots) in 2011.
Getty Images
Mischa Barton rocks a retro polka dot swimsuit while on vacation in Miami. Style guide: Look of the week
Uri Schanker/Film Magic
Sienna Miller and partner Tom Sturridge relax in Portofino on a pre-baby holiday.
Lake Como local George Clooney dinks his girlfriend Stacey Keibler on an Italian getaway. Gallery: Celebrity fashion transformations
Socialite sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton stroll the streets of St Tropez in 2011.
Marc Piasecki/Film Magic
Michelle Rodriguez, star of 'Lost', gets sporty on holiday in Spain. Gallery: History of the bikini