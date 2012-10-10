News

Sexy specs: celebrities wearing glasses

1/19 Emma Watson

Emma Watson channels Hermione Granger in her pair of specs.

SAV/Film Magic

2/19 Rashida Jones

American actor and Harvard graduate Rashida Jones suits her specs!

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

3/19 Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp chose tinted lenses at the premiere of 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' in California. David Jones Autumn/Winter 2012 launch

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

4/19 Tina Fey

Comedian and author Tina Fey - or is it Sarah Palin - wears glasses on the street of New York City.

Aby Baker/Getty Images

5/19 Ted Danson

Silver fox Ted Danson's specs give his look a little gravity.

Jeffrey Mayer/Wire Image

6/19 Felicity Huffman

Former 'Desperate Housewife' Felicity Huffman steps out in her set of specs.

Jason Merritt/Wire Image

7/19 NiRe' AllDai

Recording artist NiRe' AllDai stepped out in a pair of striking frames at this year's Grammys.

Getty Images

8/19 Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway looks studious on the red carpet. Follow us on Twitter

John Sciulli/Getty Images

9/19 Cate Blanchett

Our Cate's specs, which she wore to a Sydney Theatre Company event, add to her elegant look.

Don Arnold/Wire Image

10/19 Kathleen Robertson

Canadian actress Kathleen Robertson, famous for her role on 'Beverley Hills 90210' has created a glamorous look with bold red lips and a set of specs. Gallery: New York Fashion Week street style

Steve Granitz/WireImage

11/19 Meryl Streep

We suspect Meryl Streep is wearing her glasses at the SAG Awards for the purpose of vision rather than fashion, but we still think she looks great.

John Shearer/WireImage

12/19 Janeane Garofalo

Comedian and actor Janeane Garofalo isn't afraid to channel geek chic.

Dave Kotinsky

13/19 Helena Bonham-Carter

Helena Bonham-Carter, known for her eccentric style, is a fan of fashion frames.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

14/19 Evelina Khromchenko

Editor of Russian magazine L'Officiel, Evelina Khromchenko, sported a pair of statement frames at Elie Saab's fashion show at Paris Fashion Week 2012. Blogger Kathryn Eisman: Back in the fold

Pascal le Segretain/Getty Images

15/19 Diane Keaton

Over the years screen legend Diane Keaton has made pant suits, hats and glasses like these part of her signature style. Fashion Fix: The flat revolution

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

16/19 Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake dabbles in geek chic on the promo trail for his flick 'The Social Network'.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

17/19 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl wore her spectacles to collect an award at the Variety 4th Annual Power of Women event.

Jason Merritt/Wire Image

18/19 Mary J. Blige

Mary J Blige goes high fashion in Tom Ford specs.

Chelsea Lauren/Wire Image

19/19 Like this?

