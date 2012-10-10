Emma Watson channels Hermione Granger in her pair of specs.
SAV/Film Magic
American actor and Harvard graduate Rashida Jones suits her specs!
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Johnny Depp chose tinted lenses at the premiere of 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' in California. David Jones Autumn/Winter 2012 launch
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Comedian and author Tina Fey - or is it Sarah Palin - wears glasses on the street of New York City.
Aby Baker/Getty Images
Silver fox Ted Danson's specs give his look a little gravity.
Jeffrey Mayer/Wire Image
Former 'Desperate Housewife' Felicity Huffman steps out in her set of specs.
Jason Merritt/Wire Image
Recording artist NiRe' AllDai stepped out in a pair of striking frames at this year's Grammys.
Getty Images
Anne Hathaway looks studious on the red carpet.
John Sciulli/Getty Images
Our Cate's specs, which she wore to a Sydney Theatre Company event, add to her elegant look.
Don Arnold/Wire Image
Canadian actress Kathleen Robertson, famous for her role on 'Beverley Hills 90210' has created a glamorous look with bold red lips and a set of specs.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
We suspect Meryl Streep is wearing her glasses at the SAG Awards for the purpose of vision rather than fashion, but we still think she looks great.
John Shearer/WireImage
Comedian and actor Janeane Garofalo isn't afraid to channel geek chic.
Dave Kotinsky
Helena Bonham-Carter, known for her eccentric style, is a fan of fashion frames.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Editor of Russian magazine L'Officiel, Evelina Khromchenko, sported a pair of statement frames at Elie Saab's fashion show at Paris Fashion Week 2012.
Pascal le Segretain/Getty Images
Over the years screen legend Diane Keaton has made pant suits, hats and glasses like these part of her signature style.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Justin Timberlake dabbles in geek chic on the promo trail for his flick 'The Social Network'.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Katherine Heigl wore her spectacles to collect an award at the Variety 4th Annual Power of Women event.
Jason Merritt/Wire Image
Mary J Blige goes high fashion in Tom Ford specs.
Chelsea Lauren/Wire Image
