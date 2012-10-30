News

Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

1/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

One of her most infamous and shocking outfits, on the red carpet of the 1990 Golden Globes.

Getty

2/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

Courtney Love initially gained notoriety in the Los Angeles indie rock scene as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for alternative rock band Hole in the 90's. She was also married to Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain.

Getty

3/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

Love was never one to shy away on the red carpet, opting for very revealing outfits.

Getty

4/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

Getty

5/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

Getty

6/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

Getty

7/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

Getty

8/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

Getty

9/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

Getty

10/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

Love likes to clash prints, patterns, colours and good taste in general really.

Getty

11/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

Getty

12/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

Her style is a mix of vintage princess, show girl and indie rocker...

Getty

13/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

Love likes to mix her shock rocker look with a bit of punk princess.

Getty

14/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

Getty

15/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

Getty

16/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

She loves to cause a scene whether its on-stage or off.

Getty

17/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

At least she is mostly covered up here. Maybe with age comes wisdom?

Getty

18/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

Love's new range is called 'Never the Bride'.

Twitter

19/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

She describes her fashion range as 'repurposed Edwardian, Victorian with an edge'.

Twitter

20/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

She told a source recently her collection is 'the stuff that I would wear if I was young enough to not look like Bette Davis in "Whatever Happened After Baby Jane?"'.

Twitter

21/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

The line has been four years in the making, with Love tweeting that she hoped it would be available to buy on high-end fashion website Net-a-porter shortly.

Twitter

22/23 Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

The Twitter profile Never the Bride already has 400 strong followers two days after launching.

Twitter

