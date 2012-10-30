Would you wear Courtney Love's new fashion line?

One of her most infamous and shocking outfits, on the red carpet of the 1990 Golden Globes.
Courtney Love initially gained notoriety in the Los Angeles indie rock scene as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for alternative rock band Hole in the 90's. She was also married to Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain.
Love was never one to shy away on the red carpet, opting for very revealing outfits.
Love likes to clash prints, patterns, colours and good taste in general really.
Her style is a mix of vintage princess, show girl and indie rocker...
Love likes to mix her shock rocker look with a bit of punk princess.
She loves to cause a scene whether its on-stage or off.
At least she is mostly covered up here. Maybe with age comes wisdom?
Love's new range is called 'Never the Bride'.
She describes her fashion range as 'repurposed Edwardian, Victorian with an edge'.
She told a source recently her collection is 'the stuff that I would wear if I was young enough to not look like Bette Davis in "Whatever Happened After Baby Jane?"'.
The line has been four years in the making, with Love tweeting that she hoped it would be available to buy on high-end fashion website Net-a-porter shortly.
The Twitter profile Never the Bride already has 400 strong followers two days after launching.