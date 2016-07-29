3/10 10 Of The Most Controversial Catwalk Moments Ever

Jean Paul Gaultier was criticised by the family of Amy Winehouse for sending lookalikes of the late singer down the runway at his S/S 2012 haute couture show. Amy's father, Mitch Winehouse, told The Sun he found the show in "very poor taste" and that his family was "insulted" by the production. But it seems the family may have missed the point of Gaultier's show, with the designer explaining that his show was a "tribute" to the fallen singer. "It is very joyous," Gaultier told the New York Times. "To me the scandal is that no fashion magazine did an Amy Winehouse cover.”