News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

10 celebrity trends to try this summer

10 celebrity trends to try this summer

You may also like these galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise's Florence is living her best life
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS

1/11 Peachy lips

Kate Bosworth looked fresh and youthful with her peachy pout during her October visit to Australia.

Getty images

2/11 Splashes of colour

Montana Cox has fun with bursts of citrus, green and red at the David Jones S/S 2012/13 season launch.

Getty images

3/11 Colour blocking

Leighton Meester shows how to use colour blocking to flatter curves.

Getty images

4/11 Printed pants

Take a leaf out of socialite and fashion blogger Olivia Palermo's book and inject some colour into your outfit with printed pants.

Getty images

5/11 Monochrome

Cheyenne Tozzi's black and white figure hugging dress does wonders for her figure.

Getty images

6/11 Fresh-faced makeup

Take it easy on the makeup this summer and give Emma Watson fresh-faced look a go.

Getty images

7/11 Play with shape

Kim Kardashian is an expert at using shape to accentuate her womanly curves. When trying this trend, make sure you choose silhouettes that flatter your natural shape.

Getty images

8/11 Keep it sleek

Whitney Port's slicked back 'do lets her cheek bones do all the talking.

Getty images

9/11 Bronzed skin

Be sun-safe and achieve Lara Bingle's dewy glow with plenty of exfoliating, moisturising and bronzing.

Getty images

10/11 Structured print dresses

Channel Alexa Chung's Mary Katrantzou dress this summer and experiment with colours, prints and shapes.

Getty images

11/11 Like this?

Then like Y7 Lifestyle on Facebook!

More Galleries

15 Of The Most Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dresses Of All Time

The most glam Oscars dresses of all time
Celebs wearing bras underneath blazers

Heidi Klum nails the bra under blazer trend
$1000 Platform Crocs sell out

Would you pay $750 for a plastic bag?
The Most Memorable Dresses Ever From The BAFTA Awards

The Most Memorable BAFTA Awards Dresses Ever