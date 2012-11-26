Kate Bosworth looked fresh and youthful with her peachy pout during her October visit to Australia.
Getty images
Montana Cox has fun with bursts of citrus, green and red at the David Jones S/S 2012/13 season launch.
Getty images
Leighton Meester shows how to use colour blocking to flatter curves.
Getty images
Take a leaf out of socialite and fashion blogger Olivia Palermo's book and inject some colour into your outfit with printed pants.
Getty images
Cheyenne Tozzi's black and white figure hugging dress does wonders for her figure.
Getty images
Take it easy on the makeup this summer and give Emma Watson fresh-faced look a go.
Getty images
Kim Kardashian is an expert at using shape to accentuate her womanly curves. When trying this trend, make sure you choose silhouettes that flatter your natural shape.
Getty images
Whitney Port's slicked back 'do lets her cheek bones do all the talking.
Getty images
Be sun-safe and achieve Lara Bingle's dewy glow with plenty of exfoliating, moisturising and bronzing.
Getty images
Channel Alexa Chung's Mary Katrantzou dress this summer and experiment with colours, prints and shapes.
Getty images