Crazy catwalk: men's fashion at London Collections

In perhaps the defining WTF moment of the London Collections week, a model wears a headdress made from painted wooden planks on the catwalk at Craig Green's show.
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images
JW Anderson's collection was a celebration of androgyny, featuring short shift dreses, frilled shorts and knee-high boots.
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images
A model sports a strapless number from JW Anderson.
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images
A model shows off his pins in a short shift dress from JW Anderson.
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images
Vivienne Westwood's collection was typically kooky.
Mike Marsland/Wire Image
All this outfit from Sibling needs is a matching pair of nipple warmers.
Danny Martindale/Getty Images
Sibling does chunky knits - good for the northern hemisphere winter!
Danny Martindale
Here's something Aussie men might go for: a skirt made from beer mats by designer Martine Rose.
Getty Images
A model in the Martine Rose show sports an uber-long fringe.
Getty Images
Katie Eary's bold floral prints injected some much-needed colour into London Collections week.
Getty Images
We all love vampires, right?
Getty Images
The 'bum-part' gets a run in Xander Zhou's London fashion show.
Danny Martindale/Getty Images
Would you accessorise with a clear plastic face mask? We thought not!
Getty Images
It's not the prettiest print but we find this jumper strangely compelling.
Mike Marsland/Getty Images
