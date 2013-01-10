News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Crazy catwalk: men's fashion at London Collections

Crazy catwalk: men's fashion at London Collections

You may also like these galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise's Florence is living her best life
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS

1/15 Crazy catwalk: men's fashion at London Collections

In perhaps the defining WTF moment of the London Collections week, a model wears a headdress made from painted wooden planks on the catwalk at Craig Green's show.

Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

2/15 Crazy catwalk: men's fashion at London Collections

JW Anderson's collection was a celebration of androgyny, featuring short shift dreses, frilled shorts and knee-high boots.

Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

3/15 Crazy catwalk: men's fashion at London Collections

A model sports a strapless number from JW Anderson.

Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

4/15 Crazy catwalk: men's fashion at London Collections

A model shows off his pins in a short shift dress from JW Anderson.

Related: Fashion faces to watch in 2013>

Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

5/15 Crazy catwalk: men's fashion at London Collections

Vivienne Westwood's collection was typically kooky.

Mike Marsland/Wire Image

6/15 Crazy catwalk: men's fashion at London Collections

All this outfit from Sibling needs is a matching pair of nipple warmers.

Danny Martindale/Getty Images

7/15 Crazy catwalk: men's fashion at London Collections

Sibling does chunky knits - good for the northern hemisphere winter!

Danny Martindale

8/15 Crazy catwalk: men's fashion at London Collections

Here's something Aussie men might go for: a skirt made from beer mats by designer Martine Rose.

Related: Trends to ditch in 2013

Getty Images

9/15 Crazy catwalk: men's fashion at London Collections

A model in the Martine Rose show sports an uber-long fringe.

Getty Images

10/15 Crazy catwalk: men's fashion at London Collections

Katie Eary's bold floral prints injected some much-needed colour into London Collections week.

Getty Images

11/15 Crazy catwalk: men's fashion at London Collections

We all love vampires, right?

Getty Images

12/15 Crazy catwalk: men's fashion at London Collections

The 'bum-part' gets a run in Xander Zhou's London fashion show.

Related: Worst dressed celebrities of 2012

Danny Martindale/Getty Images

13/15 Crazy catwalk: men's fashion at London Collections

Would you accessorise with a clear plastic face mask? We thought not!

Getty Images

14/15 Crazy catwalk: men's fashion at London Collections

It's not the prettiest print but we find this jumper strangely compelling.

Mike Marsland/Getty Images

15/15 Like this?

Then like Yahoo7 Lifestyle on Facebook! Stay up-to-date with our latest expert blogs, celeb trends and all the latest fashion news.

More Galleries

15 Of The Most Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dresses Of All Time

The most glam Oscars dresses of all time
Celebs wearing bras underneath blazers

Heidi Klum nails the bra under blazer trend
$1000 Platform Crocs sell out

Would you pay $750 for a plastic bag?
The Most Memorable Dresses Ever From The BAFTA Awards

The Most Memorable BAFTA Awards Dresses Ever