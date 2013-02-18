News

The no-pants trend

Fashion fails of 2013

1/13 No pants

There are only a chosen few that can pull off this trend – but that didn’t stop anyone with two legs and a heartbeat giving it a red hot go

READ: The no pants trend

2/13 Lady Gaga

As she waved to her Brazilian fans from her Rio de Janeiro hotel balcony, Lady Gaga didn't think it was important to wear pants.

Getty

3/13 Rihanna

There is no mistaking it here, Rihanna is most certainly not wearing ANY pants. The pop princess shared this photo of her derriere with Instagram followers.

Getty

4/13 Katy Perry

We guess California girls don't like wearing pants? The singer opted for hot pants resembling underwear at the 2013 Kids' Inaugural: Our Children, Our Future event.

5/13 Kristen Stewart

Kristen chose a barely there Erdem dress for the New York premiere of 'On the Road'. If you look close enough, you'll be able to spot the teeny-tiny shorts she is trying to pass as pants.

6/13 Miley Cyrus

Cyrus was so dedicated to achieving the sexy secretary look at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards that she decided to leave her pants at home.

Getty

7/13 Jessica Simpson

Perhaps the singer decided that since her jumper was oversized, pants weren't necessary. Sorry, Jessica, but we have to disagree.

Getty

8/13 Gwyneth Paltrow

With legs like Gwyneth's, we probably wouldn't wear pants either. Her Prada dress was so short it looked more like a top at the 'Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations' Costume Institute Gala.

Getty

9/13 LeAnn Rimes

Although the singer's dress provided sufficient coverage at the front and back, the sides revealed a significant amount of skin at the 47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards.

10/13 Lindsay Lohan

Never one to slip under the radar, the troubled actress knew she'd attract all sorts of attention with this barely-there hem line.

Getty

11/13 Vanessa Hudgens

The actress made the age-old error of mistaking leggings for pants.

12/13 Whitney Port

Whitney is never one to shy away from thigh-skimming hemlines!

