There are only a chosen few that can pull off this trend – but that didn’t stop anyone with two legs and a heartbeat giving it a red hot go
As she waved to her Brazilian fans from her Rio de Janeiro hotel balcony, Lady Gaga didn't think it was important to wear pants.
There is no mistaking it here, Rihanna is most certainly not wearing ANY pants. The pop princess shared this photo of her derriere with Instagram followers.
We guess California girls don't like wearing pants? The singer opted for hot pants resembling underwear at the 2013 Kids' Inaugural: Our Children, Our Future event.
Kristen chose a barely there Erdem dress for the New York premiere of 'On the Road'. If you look close enough, you'll be able to spot the teeny-tiny shorts she is trying to pass as pants.
Cyrus was so dedicated to achieving the sexy secretary look at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards that she decided to leave her pants at home.
Perhaps the singer decided that since her jumper was oversized, pants weren't necessary. Sorry, Jessica, but we have to disagree.
With legs like Gwyneth's, we probably wouldn't wear pants either. Her Prada dress was so short it looked more like a top at the 'Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations' Costume Institute Gala.
Although the singer's dress provided sufficient coverage at the front and back, the sides revealed a significant amount of skin at the 47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards.
Never one to slip under the radar, the troubled actress knew she'd attract all sorts of attention with this barely-there hem line.
The actress made the age-old error of mistaking leggings for pants.
Whitney is never one to shy away from thigh-skimming hemlines!