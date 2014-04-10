News

Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

1/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

Kate wore a summery cornflower blue and white polka dot Jenny Packham dress to greet the crowd that had gathered in front of the hospital to catch a glimpse of the newest member of the royal family.

Getty Images

2/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

Kate indulged her taste for high street fashion for her last pre-baby solo outing. The heavily pregnant duchess sported a dalmation print dress by Hobbs at an official royal ship naming ceremony in Southampton.

Getty Images

3/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

Kate glowed in a pale pink Alexander McQueen coat and matching hat at the Trooping the Colour parade in June.

Getty Images

4/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

Kate steps out with Will for the 60th anniversary of the Queen's coronation, wearing a peach Jenny Packham coat over a lace dress, and a Jane Taylor hat.

Getty Images

5/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

The Duchess of Cambridge opts for an adorable plaid coat to keep warm.

6/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

The Duchess keeps herself and her little one warm and cozy in a bright red coat.

7/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

March 22: The Duchess of Cambridge visits the Great Tower Scout camp in Cumbria, UK.

Andy Stenning WPA - Pool/Getty Images

8/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

Kate rugs up against the cold weather. We're sure there's a baby bump in there somewhere!

Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty Images

9/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

March 20: The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Queen and Prince Philip at Baker Street tube station to celebrate 150 years of the London Underground.

Indigo/Getty Images

10/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

Kate wore a fetching blue Malene Birger coat for her London outing, teamed with her fave black opaque tights, heels, and of course a hat.

The young royal's guide to wearing hats

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

11/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

The London Underground have released these cute badges for expectant mums.

Chris Radburn/WPA Pool/Getty Images

12/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

The Duchess wore a white cashmere coat by esteemed label Goat to an official engagement in Buckinghamshire on March 19.

Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

13/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

Kate looked cute in a black shift dress from Topshop, complete with Alexa Chung-esque Peter Pan collar.

Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

14/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

The Duke and Duchess attend a St Patrick's Day parade in Aldershot, Hampshire.

Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

15/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

Kate deals with an occupational hazard: the old high heel caught in a drain mishap.

Samir Hussein/Wire Image

16/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

Kate, currently 5 months pregnant, wore the same green Emilia Wickstead coat she wore on St Pat's Day in 2012.

Indigo/Getty Images

17/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

While the bump is developing slowly, we like Kate's refreshing up 'do!

Indigo/Getty Images

18/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

Kate revived an old coat for a day at Cheltenham Gold Cup Day at the weekend (March 16). Theduchess was first spotted in this peachy coat back in 2007.

Samir Hussein/Wire Image

19/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

The Duke and Duchess are clearly enjoying their outing to Cheltenham.

Read more: Kate and Will name their unborn bub 'Little Grape'

Samir Hussein/Wire Image

20/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

Kate visits the town of Grimsby on England's east coast.

Eamonn McCormack/Wire Image

21/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

Kate wore Hobbs' Celeste coat on her Grimsby visit.

Anwar Hussein/Wire Image

22/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

Kate wore this coat 12 months ago in Liverpool - but as you can see it still fits despite her growing baby bump!

Getty Images

23/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

Will and Kate attend the wedding of their friends polo player Mark Tomlinson and Olympic dressage gold medallist Laura Bechtolsheimer in Switzerland on March 2.

Indigo/Getty Images

24/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

Kate sported a cream jacket with a chocolate faux-fur collar and a matching chocolate-coloured pillbox hat at the winter wedding.

Indigo/Getty Images

25/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

Is that a glow we can see? Kate waves at fans in London.

Indigo/Getty Images

26/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

We can just spy the beginnings of Kate's baby bump - wrapped up in a great MaxMara dress.

Indigo/Getty Images

27/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

Kate's as slim as ever at the London unveiling of her first offical portrait in January.

John Stilwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images

28/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

The Duchess holds a bright bunch of flowers as she leaves hospital.

Indigo/Getty Images

29/30 Duchess of Cambridge's baby bump

Kate and Will leave hospital.

Indigo/Getty Images

